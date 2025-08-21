CJ Stroud Bestowed With Same Privilege as Patrick Mahomes & Joe Burrow After Texans Made Big Roster Changes

CJ Stroud not only loves football, but he’s obsessed with it. And according to Texans offensive coordinator Nick Caley, Stroud’s obsession with the sport takes so much off the staff’s shoulders. They don’t have to push him to watch film or drill him on prep work. He’s already a step ahead, doing it all on his own. “He studies ball,” Caley told Steven Ruiz. “C.J. studies the league. I mean, he watches. It’s amazing how much tape he watches.” Interestingly, that obsession didn’t take long to reveal itself either. Caley said he picked up on it during their very first conversation in the spring, which stretched into hours of football talk.

Both coach and quarterback immediately aligned on a shared mission—repairing a Texans offense that sputtered in too many ways last season. Still, fixing that unit won’t be a quick patch job. Issues in protection, countless pre-snap penalties, and injuries to top playmakers completely derailed what looked like a promising start in 2024. On top of that, the previous offensive staff couldn’t stitch things back together. This left Stroud without the environment needed to build off his Rookie of the Year campaign in 2023. Yes, he had some growing pains, but anyone watching closely would tell you his stat line didn’t tell the full story. In fact, the numbers highlight just how brutal his circumstances were. No quarterback in the league faced more unblocked pressures than Stroud—79, per Pro Football Focus.

Combine that with a run game that never found its footing, and he was constantly stuck in impossible spots. According to TruMedia, he finished second in the NFL in dropbacks on third-and-10-plus. That’s not just tough sledding; that’s practically setting up a young QB for failure. Still, the Texans aren’t easing up on him this year—they’re doubling down. Stroud himself asked for more responsibility, and now DeMeco Ryans and Caley are handing him the keys. Per The Ringer, “For the first time in his NFL career, Stroud will be able to change protections and call audibles before the snap. Houston will be leaning on Stroud’s knowledge and feel for the game in ways it didn’t over the past two years. It’s the type of control that the best quarterbacks across the league enjoy—from Patrick Mahomes in Kansas City to Joe Burrow in Cincinnati.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Poll of the day Poll 1 of 5 AD

It’s a massive sign of respect, but it also adds a new level of pressure. However, Stroud doesn’t see this as uncharted territory. “It’s like what I’ve done in the past,” Stroud said after Saturday’s preseason win over Carolina.

“Like high school, I had a lot of other ways to get to plays, protections. Same thing in college. Our schemes the last two years really didn’t have those capabilities—at least not yet—so I really didn’t get to do it. But this year we’ve introduced that, and I think it’s been great to just have some ownership, know what’s going on, not always have to throw hot [with] all these guys in my face.” And with the Texans reshuffling their roster to lighten the load, Stroud finally has the kind of setup reserved for the league’s elite.

CJ Stroud & Texans welcome Harrison Bryant

Houston Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans admitted it was tough to lose John Metchie. He said, “He’s [Metchie] done everything we’ve asked, did everything the right way… It hurts to lose him, but I know he’s going on to a really good opportunity there in Philly.” On the other hand, his focus quickly shifted to what new tight end Harrison Bryant brings to Space City.

“Seeing Harrison, he made some plays against us when he was with the Browns,” Ryans said following the acquisition of Bryan. “He made a big play versus us. So you see a guy who’ve very capable of making plays. Very excited to just add him to our roster and let him get in our room.” For Ryans, that kind of versatility gives the Texans another weapon for CJ Stroud to lean on.

DeMeco Ryans hasn’t forgotten what Harrison Bryant did in that 2023 wild-card game against the Cleveland Browns. Bryant hauled in a 47-yard pass from Joe Flacco and sprinted downfield to set up a score. A play that stood out even as Houston cruised to a 45-14 win behind C.J. Stroud’s record-breaking performance. Bryant’s career since then has been built on patience and persistence.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

With the Raiders last year, he sat behind Brock Bowers and Michael Mayer. He finished with 10 catches for just under 100 yards. Over six seasons, he’s totaled 98 receptions, 877 yards, and 10 touchdowns. Now in Houston, with Brevin Jordan sidelined, Bryant sees a real chance to battle for the No. 3 tight end spot.

And, Ryans knows the competition will bring out the best in his new tight end. “Harrison, he’ll come in and compete,” Ryans said. “We have a lot of good tight ends, so we’re excited to see him just pop in and compete. I’m excited to see what he does here over the next week.” And soon enough, all eyes will be on Stroud and company when they open the season against the Rams at SoFi Stadium on Sept. 7.