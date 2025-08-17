CJ Stroud Confirms Who to Blame for Past Failures & Clears Expectations From Texans OC

“It’s been great to have some ownership,” said CJ Stroud after the 20-3 win against the Carolina Panthers on Saturday, 16th August. Those who closely followed his college career know he has even more to offer than what we have seen of him yet. Stroud explained that his performance has been influenced by the limitations and freedoms he’s had within Houston’s offensive system over the past few years. He suggested that there’s more he could accomplish if given greater opportunities to showcase his full skill set.

And the man who was holding him back? Former Texans OC Bobby Slowik. Stroud didn’t fiddle around with his words. “In high school, I had a lot of ways to check protections, same in college. My coach put a lot on me, protection-wise, some of the alerts and audibles that we had. Our team (Texans) in the last two years didn’t have those capabilities,” he said. A high school OC utilizing him better than an NFL OC? No wonder he was held back. Last year, fans criticized Bobby Slowik for implementing what they saw as an inferior version of the Shanahan offensive system, with changes that made it less effective than the original.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The statistics tell a clear story. During the 2024 season, Stroud was sacked 52 times, ranking second-most in the league, and faced pressure on 38.6% of his passing attempts. These numbers highlighted the urgent need for improved offensive line protection, something coordinator Bobby Slowik was unable to address effectively. The problem extended beyond just Stroud, as the Texans allowed 54 total sacks as a team throughout the 2024 season.

AD

You could see the toll in Stroud’s numbers. His rookie year was phenomenal: 4,108 yards, 23 TDs, just 5 INTs, a 100.8 rating, and a QBR over 58. Whereas in 2024, he played through more pressure, fewer clean looks, and the efficiency slipped: 3,727 yards, 20 TDs, 12 INTs, rating down to 86.1, QBR under 50.

That’s why Stroud’s words matter. A lot. He’s not asking to play hero ball. He’s just asking for armor. Checks, alerts, and audibles freedom? If the old setup didn’t give him the freedom to flip protections, re-target his back, or fire off a hot read, then no wonder the hits stacked up. And consequently, the rushed throws.

The front office heard the same alarm bells. This offseason, they cut ties with Bobby Slowik and handed the offense to Nick Caley. And CJ Stroud made his expectations clear.

CJ Stroud’s instructions to OC Nick Caley

“He’s very communicative, loves to rile guys up… I’m excited to work with him. He’s a great guy, loves football, knows football, knows why we’re calling things, how to call ’em, when to call ’em.” That’s Stroud talking about new OC Nick Caley. Well, that’s a step forward from Slowik.

As transparent as his love was, the expectations were even clearer. Stroud says the standard now is “to have ownership, to know what’s going on, to know from where and when it’s gonna come.” Translation: give No. 7 the keys. He will set the protections, dial the hot routes, and make defenses pay when they bring pressure.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

via Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA Houston Texans Minicamp Jun 10, 2025 Houston, TX, USA Houston Texans offensive coordinator Nick Caley looks on during an NFL football minicamp at NRG Stadium. Houston NRG Stadium TX USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xMariaxLysakerx 20250610_mcl_la6_004

Caley fits that expectation very well. He comes from the Rams system, where protections, route spacing, and timing all tie together. And his track record points to a QB-first, communication-heavy approach. Houston doubled down on that vision, too: Caley locked in as OC, Cole Popovich bumped up to O-line coach/run-game coordinator.

And it’s not just about the coaching changes. The roster additions support Stroud’s words. Houston hit reset up front. They shipped LT Laremy Tunsil to Washington back in March, then brought in veteran guard Laken Tomlinson. The Texans signed Tomlinson to a one-year, $4.25 million deal, which represents a low-risk investment. However, there are legitimate concerns about having the former first-round pick start at left guard, especially given his disappointing performance in 2024. But the expectation is nothing short of an extraordinary season from Stroud.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

And when he does get that ownership? The offense flips. No more living at the mercy of the rush; instead, they start dictating. And it should show up quickly: fewer untouched blitzers, cleaner pockets on third down, and a hard reversal of the 52 sacks on Stroud that defined 2024.