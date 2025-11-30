Texans’ CJ Stroud Drops Strong Warning to 31 NFL Teams After Beating Colts

The Houston Texans and their quarterback, CJ Stroud, have gained momentum at the perfect time. After the 20-16 win over the Indianapolis Colts in Week 13, Stroud knows his team is turning into a real problem for the league. With a top-ranked defense and a four-game winning streak, Stroud didn’t just celebrate. Instead, he delivered a message the rest of the league can’t ignore.

“We’re super dangerous,” CJ Stroud said, via NFL on CBS‘ post X. “We’ve lost some close games against some really good teams. If we find a way to win some close games going past Thanksgiving, we’ll be able to put ourselves in position to do whatever we want.”

While speaking to Evan Washburn of CBS Sports, Stroud gave a bold reply when asked how “dangerous” the Texans are right now. The player backed up his response by discussing his team’s motto for the rest of the season. Moreover, the QB also touched upon the Texans’ past struggles in one-score games and what had changed over the last few wins.

According to CJ Stroud, the Falcons have become aware enough not to repeat the same mistakes that put them in a spot earlier. The first-round pick also credited both the offense and defense for securing the “big-time win” through team effort. Meanwhile, the player couldn’t help but acknowledge just how tough it is to win in the NFL and that every week presents its own challenges.

But if the Texans continue to win, Stroud believes it will be nothing short of a “blessing.” With the way Houston has been playing, it’s not unimaginable to see them beating big teams. Also, the team has brought Stroud back for good, and his form looks promising.

CJ Stroud returns to the Texans after a month

C.J. Stroud is skipping three games because of a concussion sustained in Week 9 against the Denver Broncos. But he stepped back onto the field in Week 13, and how? The quarterback threw for 276 yards on 35 attempts, with a 62.9% completion rate against the Colts. It felt like he showed up as the missing piece in the team’s playoff chase. Stroud shared his thoughts on his comeback after spending nearly a month on the sidelines.

“I was a little rusty, you know. At first, you know, that early interception off of a turnover, got cleaned that up,” he told Washburn. “But other than that, I feel like I distributed the ball well, was accurate, put our guys’ position…I think I’ve knocked off some rust and be back rolling.”

Yet, Stroud thinks his smooth comeback wouldn’t be possible without the protection, the run game, and his receivers. They helped the QB distribute the ball accurately and regain his rhythm. Currently, the Texans sit third in the AFC South with a 7-5 record. The franchise is just one win behind both the Colts and the Jacksonville Jaguars, who are at 8-4. With CJ Stroud now back in the mix, his presence could push the Texans even harder toward the postseason.