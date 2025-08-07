CJ Stroud & Locker Room on Knees for C.J. Gardner-Johnson as Safety Carted Off After Terrifying Injury at Camp

It wasn’t just another practice in Houston; it was a gut-punch moment that reminded everyone how fragile this game can be. Texans star safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson went down with a non-contact right leg injury during camp Thursday, and the reaction was immediate and emotional. Quarterback C.J. Stroud was among the first to drop to a knee. Moments later, the entire team, offense, defense, and coaches, circled around Gardner-Johnson in silence, many visibly shaken.

KPRC2’s Aaron Wilson reported: “#Texans safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson is down and it looks serious. Appears to be his knee. Field is silent. Players are all taking a knee @KPRC2”

The injury occurred as Gardner-Johnson attempted to tackle wide receiver John Metchie III. After contact, Gardner-Johnson stayed down clutching his leg, unable to stand or put weight on it. Trainers rushed in as his teammates watched in disbelief. Per reports from Aaron Wilson (KPRC2), Gardner-Johnson was “in major pain” and had to be carted off the field, with an MRI scheduled to determine the full extent of the injury.

For a Texans team with playoff expectations and a rising core led by Stroud, the injury sent ripples through the locker room.

