CJ Stroud Mocked by Fans After Texans’ QB Ditches $50 Million Contract Extension

Houston Texans general manager Nick Caserio put a firm Week 1 deadline on quarterback C.J. Stroud’s extension, keeping negotiations from dragging into the regular season. But with reported market value estimates north of $50 million annually, the runway for an extension had been narrowing fast, and it is a runway Stroud himself now appears to be walking away from.

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“CJ Stroud will not be signing an extension with the Texans before the season begins, per @espn,” sports journalist Evan Sidery wrote on X. “Houston offered Stroud a contract exceeding $50 million annually, but he’s betting on himself to hopefully reach near $60 million per year.”

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Stroud is currently playing out the final guaranteed year of his rookie deal, a four-year contract that included a fifth-year club option the Texans already exercised in April, locking him in through 2027 at a guaranteed $25.9 million, according to Spotrac.

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The 2023 second overall pick headed into the offseason hoping to lock up an extension before July’s training camp. Now, with the season opener just around the corner, Stroud has decided to step away from the table for now.

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He has repeatedly made it clear that he remains focused on playing the game and mentioned that his agent, David Mulugheta, is handling the negotiations.

“You have to keep the main thing the main thing,” Stroud said on July 29. “You have to just focus on one day at a time, one play, and the football is what’s gotten me to even have the conversation, to be able to get a second contract. I have to focus on football.”

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On Tuesday, Caserio set a deadline on Stroud’s contract, saying that, “if we don’t get it figured out before the season starts, then it’ll be something we address in the offseason.”

That effectively turned Houston’s September 13 opener against the Buffalo Bills into a hard cutoff for the current round of talks. But ESPN senior NFL insider Jeremy Fowler reported that Stroud is highly likely to play the season without a new deal.

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“Several people with knowledge of the situation believe Stroud is prepared to play out this season without a new deal, despite Houston making what it considered a competitive offer,” Fowler wrote. “My understanding is Houston is prepared to put Stroud in what it feels is a strong place among the 12 quarterbacks in the $50 million club.”

For now, Stroud is choosing to bet on himself rather than take the Texans’ offer. Whether that gamble pays off will depend on what he does on the field, but the decision has already sparked a strong reaction from the fan base. Some supporters see it as confidence in his own ability, while others believe he should have taken the deal already on the table.

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Houston Texans Fans Turn on CJ Stroud Amid Contract Standoff

C.J. Stroud’s contract situation has quickly drawn criticism from Texans fans, with some questioning whether the quarterback has done enough to justify turning down a reported $50 million-per-year extension. The backlash centered on both the size of the potential deal and Stroud’s performance with the Texans.

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One fan went straight after the people handling his negotiations, writing, “His agent should be fired.”

Another questioned whether Stroud’s production separates him enough from other quarterbacks to warrant that kind of money, saying,

“It’s dumb to me. Is he that much better than Sam Darnold? He lost the playoff game last year. Texans have a championship-level defense. “

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The criticism then widened into a broader complaint about quarterback contracts across the NFL.

“These average QB’s getting insane money has to stop….” one fan wrote, suggesting Stroud’s situation is part of a larger trend that has frustrated fans.

Another commenter focused on the decision itself, adding, “That seems like the wrong decision by him and his team.”

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For these Texans fans, the issue isn’t simply whether Stroud deserves a major payday. They’re questioning whether walking away from a massive extension makes sense given his current standing and the strength of Houston’s roster.