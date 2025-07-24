CJ Stroud to Borrow Tom Brady’s Playbook as Texans QB Comes Clean on Injury

CJ Stroud isn’t chasing flash; he is chasing forever. In 2024, he threw for 3,727 yards, 20 touchdowns, and led the Texans to a 10-7 record. But he’s not chasing numbers. “Chasing greatness, one game at a time,” he posted midseason. And when asked about Houston? “I hope I’m here for 100 years.” Stroud wants to build something permanent, and for this, he is following the playbook of none other than Tom Brady.

If you really want to understand where C.J. Stroud’s mindset is heading into Year 3, just listen to how he talks about Tom Brady. Not as a myth or media giant, but as a master technician. “Yeah, I mean, those clips are always great to watch,” Stroud said, as he shared his views during a press conference. Houston Texans have published the clip under the title, “Texans C.J. Stroud Media Availability | Full Q&A,” on YouTube.

“Somebody do it, and at such a high level. He’s not like physically, you know, imposing his will, but he’s just mentally, you know, whooping guys, play in, play out.” That’s the level Stroud wants to grow into, not by flash, but by command. He knows greatness takes time. “That’s something that I definitely, you know, want to get to. But like you said, they started back in 2000, 2001, 2003. So, like, it’s been a long time. It’s been the same offense. So this is my first year. It’s not going to be what I watch on film yet… but, you know, I am sure that one day it will.” He hasn’t spoken to Brady yet, but added, “I’m sure if he did, he would have some advice.” There is a quiet conviction in Stroud, not a chase for headlines, but for legacy.

It shows clear reverence, as Stroud continues to model his life after Brady. And no, it is not just about the seven rings or the comebacks. For Stroud, it is something deeper. “He’s the blueprint, who you would model your game after,” Stroud said in a 2024 interview with the Boardroom. “You’ve gotta be yourself, in the same way, he’ll tell you that. He wanted to be a great teammate, and that’s something that I wanna be as well.” Stroud sees this job as a responsibility.

That same mindset surfaced even earlier during the Let’s Go! podcast in November 2023, when Stroud opened up about Brady’s influence on how he treats the locker room. “I just never want to let my teammates down. He said those words exactly. I was like, ‘Man, that’s how I am.’” He saw himself in that same drive.

Of course, the relationship has had its lighter moments too. When Brady’s alma mater, Michigan, prepared to face Stroud’s beloved Ohio State in 2023, the two traded jokes on the Let’s Go! podcast. Brady floated a bet: if Michigan won, Stroud would have to give up his “youth, agility, and 40 time.” If Ohio State won, Brady would part with one of his Super Bowl rings. Stroud smiled and passed: “That’s yours, bro. I want to get my own.” After Michigan’s victory, Brady tweeted playfully: “Smart move not taking the bet [C.J. Stroud]. At least you keep the rocket arm and 4.4 40 time.”

Brady, too, has offered his own public nod to Stroud’s rise. On The Pivot Podcast in August 2024, he spoke of Stroud as more than just a young QB with promise. “C.J. is a good example. I appreciate where he came from and the expectations he faced. He put together an impressive season last year with a lot of humility,” he said. It means Stroud is building something the right way.

CJ Stroud eyes the 2025 season and clears injury doubts

That same steady resolve showed itself when he addressed the noise surrounding his shoulder soreness. After returning to team drills, Stroud made it clear there was nothing serious going on: “I was already throwing before you guys got to see me out there, pretty normally,” he said.

The Texans were cautious with their franchise QB, pulling him back from throwing drills in late May and early June. But to Stroud, the reaction was overblown. “I was already throwing—before you guys see me out there—pretty normally,” he told reporters during minicamp on June 10. “I think y’all don’t have much to talk about, so everything just gets blown up in the offseason. I’m fine, man. I’m really OK.” Head coach DeMeco Ryans echoed that calm, adding on June 3, “There’s no concerns with C.J. Just general soreness. We’re taking extra precaution with him, but he’ll be good to go.” Offensive coordinator Nick Caley, asked directly about the shoulder, didn’t hesitate either, saying, “No concerns whatsoever…he’s tapped into it. I’ve been very pleased when he’s out here.”

This wasn’t the first time Stroud’s had to manage a shoulder tweak, either. Back in college at Ohio State, he missed a game in 2021 with a separated AC joint in his throwing shoulder, then returned stronger the following week. And, during his rookie NFL season in 2023, he briefly landed on the injury report for a shoulder concern in Week 2. But he still suited up and played well. Later that year, he missed two games with a concussion, but again returned without missing a beat. Fast forward to 2025, and it is clear the Texans aren’t just betting on Stroud’s arm; they are trusting his maturity to know when to push and when to step back.