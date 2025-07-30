CJ Stroud’s Grip on Starting Job Tested as He Faces Unexpected Competition From Texans QBs

When the Houston Texans drafted CJ Stroud second overall in 2023, they weren’t just picking a quarterback; they were engraving a nameplate onto the QB1 locker. Offensive Rookie of the Year. A 4,000-plus yard passer. Playoff winner. Face of the franchise. And he did meet all those expectations. For Texans fans, his rise felt like the beginning of a long, stable era under center. Until now. After all, a new face has emerged for the throne.

In the NFL, blue skies don’t always last. And here in 2025, as training camp heats up, there’s a little…rumble about Stroud’s starting spot. Don’t get it twisted: he’s still the guy. The face. The future. But for the first time since he took over, there’s just a hint of uncertainty creeping in. It’s not panic. Not yet. But if that noise gets any louder, that nameplate on the QB1 locker? It might not be quite as untouchable as we thought. In the Texans’ training camp Day 6 official report, there was one storyline that stood out: All the QBs are balling. CJ Stroud, Davis Mills, and Graham Mertz are putting on a show. Each is as good as the other.

So, no, CJ Stroud cannot be too complacent about having a defined QB1 spot. Not anymore. Stroud came out firing on day 6. He went 5-for-6 in tight red-zone work from the two-yard line and giving the offense a much-needed jolt. It was the kind of crisp, confident showing fans love to see from him. But even moments like that come with a side of context. His second year? It wasn’t the leap we all expected. More of a stumble, really. The numbers don’t lie: passer rating down from 100.8 to 87.0, yards per game down by over 50 yards, and his interception total more than doubled. So while the flashes are still there, the consistency needs to be rebuilt.

And let’s not forget the hits. Stroud got sacked 52 times last season (compared to 38 the previous year). That’s a beating. He was under pressure on nearly 40% of his dropbacks, which basically means every time he dropped back, fans were holding their breath. No surprise the Texans said, “Yeah, this line needs a shake-up.” So out went big names like Laremy Tunsil, Kenyon Green, and Shaq Mason, and in came a whole new mix.

Stroud’s shoulder added another wrinkle to the story this offseason. Early on, there were some raised eyebrows when he sat out chunks of OTAs with soreness. It was nothing major, but enough to hit pause on the usual hype train. Even when he was cleared mid-summer and back to throwing full-speed in minicamp, the caution flags didn’t totally come down.

Yet, it’s not the dip in performance or his shoulder that will snatch the QB1 spot from right under him; it’s the quality Mills and Mertz are displaying.

Unexpected competition threatens Stroud’s QB1 job

The Texans’ coaching staff isn’t handing anything out for free, and they’ve made it pretty clear: titles don’t mean much in July. Enter Graham Mertz. Sixth-rounder out of Florida, coming off an ACL injury, and somehow already turning heads. He’s looked surprisingly sharp and is quietly climbing the depth chart. GM Nick Caserio even dropped a little love his way, saying Mertz was “as advertised” and praising his size, presence, and decision-making.

And yeah, Davis Mills is still around, signed through 2025. But “under contract” doesn’t mean “untouchable.” With Mertz picking up steam, that QB2 spot might not be as locked in as we all assumed.

DeMeco Ryans and new OC Nick Caley aren’t handing out brownie points for past resumes. It’s all about what you do now. And with a fresh offensive scheme and rebuilt O-line in front of them, every rep in camp has serious weight. And so far? Both Davis Mills and Graham Mertz are making those snaps count. Mills has looked steady, hitting guys like Justin Watson and Xavier Johnson in stride, showing the kind of rhythm you’d expect from a vet.

Mertz had his moments, too, especially one crisp “two-ball” to Watson that slipped perfectly between the zone. It’s those flashes that make you think… this backup race might be closer than anyone thought a few weeks ago.

Sure, Stroud’s name is still sitting comfortably at the top of the depth chart. But behind the scenes? The real battle feels a lot more…fluid. It’s less about the title and more about who earns the staff’s trust. And in recent practices, that trust has wavered a bit. Stroud’s been picked off four times, three of those coming under pressure or when forcing throws into tight windows against Houston’s defense.

Meanwhile, both Mills and Mertz have quietly kept things clean. No picks. Smart decisions. Steady hands in limited live reps. It’s not flashy, but in a camp where “football security” is practically being shouted from the rooftops, it’s the kind of quiet consistency that coaches don’t forget. So, yeah, wake up, CJ Stroud!