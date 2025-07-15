CJ Stroud’s RB Sends Strong Message to Texans Locker Room After Announcing Personal Milestone

The Houston Texans rolled the dice on Nick Chubb with a late-season one-year deal. The Texans are banking on the four-time Pro Bowler forming a killer backfield with Joe Mixon. But Chubb’s been through hell lately—that brutal knee injury in September 2023 wiped out his entire season and chunks of 2024. Then came the broken foot in December. This past Saturday hit differently when the Cleveland Browns reporter Brad Stainbrook posted footage of Chubb’s final moments leaving the Browns’ facility. The emotion was raw as he reflected on his Cleveland years. Fans immediately started speculating about his landing spot. But this is Nick Chubb—he’s about to make other teams regret passing on him.

Nick Chubb isn’t dwelling on goodbyes. This Tuesday, the running back dropped an Instagram workout video that screamed business. He looked absolutely shredded, captioning it with pure confidence: “Some days you’ll swing the sword. Some days you’ll just sharpen it. But every day, you prepare.” The message was clear—he’s preparing for his next chapter with the Texans.

That emotional farewell from Cleveland’s facility still stings. Contract talks fell apart, forcing CJ Stroud’s RB to pack up seven years of memories. The raw emotion in that video hit differently when he opened up about his journey. “Could be my last time leaving here,” Chubb said at the beginning. “I got here when I was 22, I grew up here. The biggest thing for me is the relationships I’ve made here in Cleveland. You know, for seven years, I got super close to everyone, and finally opened up to them, and now I have to start all over.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nick Chubb 🦇 (@nchubb27) Expand Post

AD

The vulnerability continued as he reflected on his Cleveland transformation. “New city, new people, new everything. Everyone embraced me, the city, the fans, the team. I learned so much here, I pretty much became a man here. I’m just grateful. Now, I’m looking forward to the next level and the next jump.” That next jump lands him in Houston alongside Joe Mixon. Mixon just delivered 1,016 rushing yards in his first season with the Texans. Both backs share similar stories—spending their first seven seasons with one organization before finding new homes. Mixon thrived immediately after leaving Cincinnati, helping Houston reach the playoffs.

Chubb’s playoff experience is shockingly limited—just two games total. Cleveland made the postseason in 2023, but his injury limited him to two regular-season appearances. His only playoff action came in 2020 when he posted 145 yards across two games. The Georgia product has managed just 10 games over the past two seasons. Houston represents more than a fresh start. It’s a chance to stay healthy and finally showcase that Pro Bowl talent in meaningful January games. The Texans lost to Kansas City in the divisional round, proving they’re legitimate contenders. Chubb’s sword is sharpened and ready for the AFC South battle, and obviously, his numbers are telling that.

Chubb’s comeback numbers are making Texans fans lose their minds

Nick Chubb bet on himself when he signed that one-year Houston deal. The Texans needed a proven veteran to complement Joe Mixon’s power running style. Two devastating injuries had people questioning whether the 29-year-old could ever return to form. But Chubb just dropped some numbers that have Houston fans ready to run through walls.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“I hit all my numbers that I usually do in the offseason,” Chubb told reporters. “Speed, weights, and things like that.” Those words carry serious weight when you consider where Chubb was twelve months ago. Last offseason, he was still grinding through knee rehab instead of preparing for football. This year represents his first full summer of actual training since that September 2023 injury. The four-time Pro Bowler is feeling physically restored. His workout metrics match his prime Cleveland years. That’s massive news for a Houston offense that already made the playoffs twice running.

Reality check — Chubb probably isn’t the same explosive runner who dominated the AFC North. He’s lost a step, maybe two. His role will be complementary to Mixon rather than featured back. Houston also drafted Woody Marks, giving them insurance if Chubb’s body breaks down again. But if Chubb can deliver even 75% of his Cleveland production, the Texans just got scary. Mixon already posted over 1,000 yards last season. Adding a healthy Chubb creates a nightmare matchup for defensive coordinators. The numbers don’t lie — Chubb’s physically ready. Whether that translates to sustained success remains the ultimate question. Houston’s betting it will.