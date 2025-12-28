C. J. Stroud Issues Strict Warning to Locker Room After Sharing Bold Texans Claim

For the first time, the Houston Texans can say it out loud: three straight trips to the postseason. Houston earned it with a tight win over the Los Angeles Chargers. And while Quarterback C.J. Stoud is proud of his team, he has only one demand for the rest of the season. Do not get complacent!

“Yeah, man, it’s dope. It’s a blessing to be able to go to the playoffs for a third year in a row for me. It’s something that me and Will (Anderson) talk about alot, we don’t wanna get used to this. Just not getting used to the success, so you know when that time comes, you’re grateful for all those times,” the quarterback said.

Stroud even admitted that, technically, the Texans probably shouldn’t be here based on how the season started. And honestly, most people would agree. After the first three weeks, there wasn’t much reason to believe Houston would look like this by December.

Starting 0-3 usually doesn’t end in playoff football, but the Texans now join the 2018 Colts and a short list of teams that managed to dig out of that kind of hole. Today’s win also extended Houston’s NFL-best eight-game winning streak and marked their sixth straight one-score victory. That part matters, especially when you remember how the season opened.

The Texans were 3-5 at one point, with five one-score losses that could’ve gone either way. This isn’t just about getting in anymore. It’s about what this team has turned into. Right now, they’re playing defense at a championship level. Coming into the game, Houston ranked No. 1 in scoring defense at 16.6 points per game and No. 1 in total yards allowed at 272.3.

Against the Chargers, they backed it up, holding a dangerous offense to 16 points and 275 total yards. Stroud made a bold claim about this team.

He said he saw it coming months ago. Asked when he realized this team was different, he pointed back to training camp. Even when things weren’t going their way early, especially in those tight losses, he felt the foundation was there. Now it’s showing, week after week, and especially on defense.

That defense looks like it belongs on the biggest stage. The only question left is whether the offense can keep pace when January tightens everything up.

Texans need to get better up front

The Texans struck fast. C.J. Stroud opened the game by finding Jayden Higgins for a 75-yard touchdown, then came back later and hit another Jaylin Noel for 43 more. It was basically two throws, two blown coverages, two untouched walks into the end zone.

But the ease of those plays also masked a bigger issue. Big plays are great. Necessary, even. But they’re not a plan. They’re moments. And for long stretches, the Texans’ offense still felt like it was surviving on moments rather than functioning drive to drive. When the explosive stuff dried up, things got uneven pretty quickly.

The cracks showed after those early touchdowns. The LA defense adjusted and started forcing the issue, and it led to two Stroud interceptions. That’s where Houston’s defense stepped in and quietly saved the day. Without those stops, this game could have looked very different by halftime.

This is the concern. Explosive plays alone won’t carry you through January. You need stability up front. The defense has done its part all season, and frankly, it’s the reason the Texans are still in this position. Without that unit bailing them out time and again, the postseason conversation might not even exist.

But if the goal is bigger than just getting in, if the goal is winning it all, both sides of the ball have to meet at the same level.