DeMeco Ryans Admits Major Faults With Texans Offense as CJ Stroud Faces Significant Change in Houston

January 11, 2025: Houston Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans during a playoff game between the Los Angeles Chargers and the Houston Texans in Houston, TX.

Essentials Inside The Story DeMeco Ryans targets offensive line and backfield upgrades to ignite stagnant scoring.

Quarterback C.J. Stroud enters 2026 under new guidance after Johnson's exit.

Houston aims to shatter a three-year divisional round glass ceiling this spring.

Houston Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans is done accepting offensive mediocrity. For Ryans, a top-tier defense means nothing without a competent offense, and his public critique is the first shot in an offseason overhaul that will reshape the entire unit around C.J. Stroud.

But the overhaul isn’t just about adding new players; it also includes a significant change in the coaching staff, directly impacting the franchise quarterback.

“We’re looking to improve at the offensive line position. We’re looking to improve our running back position as well. We have a lot of areas of room to grow and improvement,” Ryans said at the combine.

The Texans are trying to rebuild an offense that has held them back for years. They have reached the offseason for the third straight time since 2023, but a divisional-round exit in all three appearances has become a painful pattern. That is exactly what Ryans and the rest of the organization are determined to change this season.

Much of that change is expected to come through the upcoming draft. The Texans hold eight picks, including the 28th overall selection in the first round. And they carry serious depth needs at offensive line, defensive line, running back, safety, and edge, per NFL.com.

According to Marc Vandermeer of the Houston Texans, the following players are expected to be the targets for the draft.

Guard-tackle Kadyn Proctor from Alabama,

Guard Emmanuel Pregnon from Oregon,

Running back Jadarian Price from Notre Dame,

Safety Dillon Thieneman from Oregon, and

Defensive tackle Domonique Orange ​

The defensive numbers from last season make it clear why the offense has drawn so much attention. The Texans’ defense ranked second in points allowed, giving up just 17.4 per game. And first in yards allowed, surrendering just 277.2 per game. Their defense was elite. But their offense could not match that level.

​The offense ranked 13th in points scored, averaging 23.8 per game, and 18th in yards gained, averaging 327 yards per game. That imbalance didn’t fully expose itself until the Texans ran into the Patriots in the divisional round and fell 28-16. In that matchup, Houston could not cross the 300-yard mark in total yards, and their rushing attack managed just 48 yards.

Ryans, however, seems committed to fixing that picture through the draft. He added that the team has found some “really good prospects” at the combine and that he is “excited to see how it all plays out.”

But apart from these roster changes, there’s another shift that CJ Stroud has to face.

A new voice in CJ Stroud’s ear

Since entering the league in 2023, quarterback CJ Stroud has worked with just one quarterbacks coach: Jerrod Johnson. But the franchise has now moved on from him.​

“Texans and QB coach Jerrod Johnson have parted ways, per sources,” ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter reported on February 26.

Under Johnson, Stroud had seen some of his finest moments as a professional. In 2024, his 336 completions ranked fifth-most among AFC quarterbacks. Now with three consecutive playoff berths, Stroud became the only quarterback in Texans history to win three playoff games.

Yet the 2025 season brought a clear dip. Stroud closed the year with 3,041 yards (a career low) along with 19 touchdowns and 8 interceptions. Still, the decision to part ways with Johnson was mutual, not a firing.

“Ultimately, this was Jerrod Johnson’s decision in mutual parting of ways per #NFL sources, and he had left #Texans staff a week ago prior to #NFLCombine [and] has several options,” KPRC 2’s Aaron Wilson reported on February 26.

The new voice that will guide Stroud is, notably, not an outside hire. Senior offensive assistant Jerry Schuplinski is expected to be promoted to quarterbacks coach, The Houston Chronicle’s Jonathan M. Alexander reported. For Stroud, it’s a familiar face stepping into a bigger role at the exact moment the Texans need their offense to finally match their defense.