DeMeco Ryans Assigns Blame for Loss vs Rams After Texans RB’s Costly Mistake

The Houston Texans’ start to the 2025 season hit a wall on Sunday as they lost to the Los Angeles Rams, because of a string of missed chances and a costly turnover that shifted the balance of the game.

In his postgame conference, DeMeco Ryans didn’t hesitate to say where it fell apart. He said the Texans defense on 3rd down wasn’t good enough. He also included, “For us offensively, in the first half, we drove down, we got field goals……Just got a hit in the end zone.”

The most important moment of the day arrived in the third quarter when running back Dare Ogunbowale, Houston’s most consistent veteran, lost a ball in Rams territory. The lost ball cut short a scoring drive and permitted Los Angeles to expand its lead on the following drive. ‘‘Tough moment. One of our most dependable guys,” Ryans said of Ogunbowale. “Everyone knows how hurt he is. I know this pain.”

The Texans did generate opportunities, but attempting field goals, running out the clock on crucial third down plays, and giving the ball away proved too much to overcome. Despite some strong stretches from quarterback C.J. Stroud, Houston wasn’t getting into the end zone frequently enough to keep up with Matthew Stafford and the Rams’ attack.

Now the question becomes: how will the Texans respond? Ryans emphasized accountability but also belief in his locker room. They’ve got to regroup, learn from this, and get back to finishing drives. That should be their focus.

For a team expected to contend in the AFC South, the message is clear: turnovers and missed opportunities can’t define their season.