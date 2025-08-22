DeMeco Ryans’ Bold Deion Sanders Comparison Leaves No Excuse for Texans’ $90M Star Despite Preseason Criticism

Forget the spotlight and the box scores—Derek Stingley Jr.‘s story is written in quiet duels at practice and the trust of his coach. DeMeco Ryans doesn’t need highlight reels to explain it: never panicked, competing every snap. A season ago, 54 tackles, 18 deflections, and 5 picks turned whispers into All-Pro ink. Now the contract makes him the highest-paid defensive back in history, but his edge still comes from the daily battle in Houston’s heat. Ryans calls him foundational, while the league calls him elite, despite the criticism for his preseason stats.

DeMeco Ryans didn’t flinch when asked about Stingley’s ball skills, as reported by Texans Wire. The Texans’ head coach went straight to the gold standard—Coach Prime. “That’s a great question. Derek definitely has some of the best hands that I’ve seen. From the corner perspective, you can throw in Coach Prime [Deion Sanders], some great hands as well. But Derek is a unique player. He’s very talented, very gifted,” Ryans said. This wasn’t just a passing compliment. Instead, it was a full endorsement that Stingley belongs in the conversation with one of football’s most iconic defenders. For a franchise that already invested nearly $90 million into their star corner, Ryans’s words land with weight.

What stands out even more is Ryans’s focus on growth. He praised the third-year corner not just for his natural ability, but for how far he has come since Ryans first arrived in Houston: “For me, what I’m most encouraged about is, from when I first got here, to see where Stingley has grown to and what he’s become, it’s very impressive to watch, to see the growth of a player, the development of him. For him to be at the top of his craft, top of the game as a cornerback position, like he’s done an outstanding job.” Undoubtedly, Derek Stingley has been doing well since he recovered from his hamstring injury in the 2023 season.

That belief in Stingley has been consistent from the moment Ryans arrived in Houston. He said early on that he scouted Stingley extensively and trusted his competitive nature. “Stingley has outstanding talent. Scouted him last year, and I know the talent that he has. I know the competitor that he is. Going to put him in a position to make a lot of plays for us. Put him in a position where he can excel and showcase his talents.” That trust has paid off.

His calmness at the catch point, self-confidence, and increasing dominance against top receivers, Stingley lives up to his head coach’s expectations. “He competes. He challenges receivers down the field when the ball is up. He doesn’t find himself in a position where he’s panicking. He’s calm at the catchpoint… he’s confident in himself and that’s what allows you to be a good player,” Ryans explained. As the coach put it simply: “He’s just playing at a high level right now.”

That high level has translated into results against elite competition. From DJ Moore to Amari Cooper to CeeDee Lamb, Stingley has shown he can shadow top wideouts and erase them from games, the type of shutdown presence Sanders once embodied. For Stingley, the comparisons and expectations aren’t a burden, but part of the job. He embraces them, even joking about dropped interceptions, while keeping the focus on consistency week after week.

The bar is reflected in the deal that changed the cornerback market. Stingley’s three-year, $90 million extension with $89 million guaranteed shattered records, making him the NFL’s highest-paid corner by average value at $30 million per year. However, Sauce Gardner, who signed a contract extension with an average annual value (AAV) of $30.1 million with the Jets, surpassed him in this record in July. But the difference is small.

Fresh off a 2024 campaign with 54 tackles, 18 passes defended, 5 interceptions, and First-Team All-Pro honors, the Texans doubled down on their belief in his trajectory. For Stingley, the contract is just part of the job. “I wasn’t really focused on how all of that was going to get done. But I mean it got done and, I mean, it’s cool… I’m just here to play football,” he said. Still, he recognizes what it means for the position.

“Receivers are starting to touch $40 million. [We’re] the people that are going out there and competing against them. I think it’s good that the cornerback position and other defensive positions are starting to get up there, too. But I think it’s just good for the sport. Obviously, with time, it’s gonna keep on going up, so I’m excited to see who is gonna make [the next] deal like that.” With his performance improving with each season, his financial graph will move only north.

For Houston, the extension is proof of confidence not just in Stingley’s talent, but in his ability to anchor Ryans’ defense for years to come. For Stingley, it is now about proving the Prime-time comparison isn’t just talk; it is about proving himself despite the preseason criticism.

Derek Stingley turns criticism into fuel for confidence

When you are an All-Pro cornerback coming off a breakout 2024 season, even a shaky training camp rep becomes a headline. That is where Derek Stingley Jr. finds himself in Houston, facing a wave of preseason criticism after reports labeled him as “consistently getting beaten by his teammates” during camp. For a centerpiece of a defense that was quietly one of the league’s best in 2024, the scrutiny feels magnified.

via Imago Houston Texans cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. makes a catch during warm ups before a preseason NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Instead of clapping back in interviews, Stingley jumped onto Twitter with the viral LeBron James Miami Heat stare. “The corner understands that this is simply camp and preseason and has put together meaningful game tape that should count for far more,” wrote House of Houston on August 20. Analysts across the board echoed that sentiment, with ESPN reporting that in Houston’s Week 2 preseason game against Carolina, Stingley opened with an interception of Bryce Young—only to see it erased by a penalty. The Texans’ defense overwhelmed the Panthers’ starters and held Young to zero completions.

Stingley himself has been understated but direct about the expectations that come with his All-Pro status. “The primary aim is to surpass what I achieved last year. Whatever that entails, I’m ready for it,” he told reporters on July 30, adding that his focus remains on refining details like footwork, hand placement, and eye discipline. For Texans fans, the sight of him turning criticism into motivation feels like the right mentality for a team trying to cement itself as an AFC powerhouse.