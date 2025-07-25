DeMeco Ryans Clears Feelings on $35M Star as Defensive Praise Puts NFL Teams on Notice

“Just adding a little bit more finesse to my game, bend the corner just a little bit more,” Will Anderson Jr. iterated. It indeed demonstrated Texans DE’s mentality and relentlessness towards the upcoming season, as he continues to work on his pass-rushing moves. Well, inspired by Browns DE Myles Garrett and 49ers DE Nick Bosa, the 23-year-old has established himself as an elite pass rusher. His last season’s stat is a solid breakthrough. He snagged one forced fumble with 11 sacks and recorded 37 total tackles in 2024. Not just this, earning the Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2023, and a Pro Bowl nod also solidifies his status. Clearly, he has set the Defensive Player of the Year-type expectations while heading into his third year.

And, as he continues to improve his game, no other than Texans HC DeMeco Ryans shared his thoughts on Anderson. But what did he say this time? Well, his answer may impress you.

After day 2 of Texans’ training camp, Ryans showcased his concern about the Texans’ defense at his press conference on Thursday. He seems determined to increase turnovers, especially with the exceptional pass-rushing duo of Danielle Hunter and Will Anderson Jr. Before implementing this strategy to improve the Texans’ defense, he has his sights set on pass rusher Will Anderson Jr., whose potential and maturity are garnering attention across the league.

With his 4 year contract with $35.21 million guaranteed money, Anderson’s drive for improvement is setting a tone not just for himself, but for the entire team’s defense. And, for that, Anderson Jr.’s coach DeMeco Ryans admired him for his tenacity to keep getting better and mature in 2025. “Will is definitely, I think, mature for his age. He’s always felt very mature for his age,” he said.

Texans head coach did not even stop there, as he recalled the first interview on his 30-team visit. “He really commanded the room and had all great answers,” the coach stated. And, now, seeing his constant growth and his efforts to refine his hand techniques with his work on bending around the edge, is not more surprising for him.

He went on to reflect his confidence in the young DE’s mindset, highlighting that Anderson’s relentless pursuit of self-improvement is integral to his character. “To see a guy like that is still, in his mind, looking to grow, looking to become a better player but a better man on the field, it doesn’t surprise me because that’s who Will is,” he stated, capturing the essence of a player who recognizes the complexity of the game and the significance of leadership.

Remarkably, the former Alabama player seemed to have sought resonance in HC Ryans’ message, echoing his coach’s aspirations for the defense in his own pursuit of being a top pass rusher. Anderson, even recently, shed light on his offseason improvement efforts as he is gearing up for the 2025 season.

“Like, gotta get the ball out more when you’re sacking the quarterback,” the former Texans’ no. 3 overall pick stated. He went on to emphasize refinement to his pass-rushing moves this offseason while revealing his main goal. “That’s one of my offseason things that I want to work on is like, reaching with precision, really turning the corner tight, and really going for the ball,” he added further.

Undoubtedly, Houston’s talented defensive backfield is a benefit to the pass rush. Interestingly, Ryans reflected on the backend coverage or the front-end pass rush. He believed that the defense’s mutually beneficial relationship to influence the quarterback and generate turnovers.

“When evaluating a defense,” said Ryans, “you want to apply pressure.” He also put an emphasis on turning pressure into “sack fumbles,” which can be game-changing. While sacks matter, Ryans values how pressure “forces errant throws” and “bad decisions,” potentially leading to interceptions. With this, coordinated pressure and coverage can shift momentum.

So, this makes it quite evident that the Texans’ defense has a clear route to being a top-tier unit, and it begins in 2025 by forcing even more turnovers. An elite team like the Bills had a +24 turnover differential to lead the league last season, while the Texans had a +10 difference. But, as Anderson continues to work on his “small things”, it creates concern for the other 31 NFL teams.

DeMeco Ryans’ defensive admiration warns NFL teams

Though given the new strategy, Ryan seemed to be especially hopeful about the defensive duo that will develop between Anderson and veteran Danielle Hunter. HC shared his opinion on how Anderson and Danielle Hunter can continue to improve. HC emphasized that this duo needs to focus on the finer points of their game, especially in “finishing at the top of the rush.”

“Danielle and Will, they just have to continue to be themselves and really improve on the small things. That’s really finishing at the top of the rush,” he declared. His focus on details signifies a shift in the Texans’ defense, aiming for not only pressures and sacks but also crucial takeaways. “A lot of times we’ve been in the backfield, when I talk about finishing, I’m talking about finishing on the football,” he added further.

Will Anderson has been working on small things and is focusing on doing everything right. Hence, the Texans’ defense has improved significantly, which is also a warning to 31 NFL teams. “How many fumbles can we force as opposed to just sacks?” Ryans challenged. He is intent on fostering a mentality that prioritizes turnovers, recognizing that creating opportunities for the offense to capitalize is paramount. “We want to take the football away to put our offense in a good spot,” he added further. Hence, it is his philosophy that if executed well, it has the potential to change the game in key moments, making it beneficial to all of the team’s rushers. “Not just Will, Danielle, but it’s all of our rushers,” HC stated further.

Clearly, Ryan’s emphasis on small, incremental improvements indicates a long-term vision, aimed at transforming the Texans’ defense into a formidable force in the league. The duo of Will Anderson Jr.’s talent and determination, paired with Ryan’s coaching acumen, sets the stage for something special in Houston.