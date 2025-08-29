DeMeco Ryans Clears Misconceptions About Injured Joe Mixon After Revealing Recovery Timeline

After 11 TDs in 2024, the Houston Texans were counting on Joe Mixon to spearhead their RB room this season, too. But he suffered an unexpected lower-body issue, reportedly involving his foot and ankle. His name is now on their non-football injury list. But it was enough to send social media into a frenzy. The rumor mill got active, and before anyone could find the truth, news flew that he was out for the season.

But inside the Texans’ locker room, the mood is calm. The HC DeMeco Ryans ended such rumors on August 28, “Joe has played a lot of football and whenever that time comes for Joe to be back and get back in the fold, it won’t be anything revolutionary that he hasn’t seen before, he hasn’t done from the football perspective.” That’s right! However, the coach didn’t stop there. He even praised the RB for his football skill and added, “Joe is an outstanding football player. So, whenever that time comes, I feel like he’ll have a very easy transition back to football.”

DeMeco Ryans didn’t only give an update on Joe Mixon, but he also ended the misconceptions of some career-altering injuries. Instead of worrying, it’s more like a slow patient process. The Texans aren’t hiding him from the media or public. They aren’t trying to move on from him. In fact, they are marching ahead, preparing him for December.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

via Imago Houston Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans on the sideline in the second half of an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts in Houston, Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)

And Joe Mixon never disappoints, either, when he plays. His numbers – 7,428 rushing yards, 60 touchdowns on the ground, 2,448 receiving yards, and two Pro Bowl selections show the level of his skill. Out of 8 seasons he has played, the RB logged 1000+ rushing yards in 5 of them. The confidence from Ryans is telling. He knows he has a lethal weapon.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

However, the concern is: Joe Mixon’s injury isn’t just a setback on the field; it hits his wallet hard, too. Every game he misses costs him nearly $30,000 in roster bonuses, and even his $7 million base salary isn’t guaranteed with those weekly checks hanging in the balance. On top of that, there’s the risk of defaulting on his signing bonus, with $2 million tied to 2025 still hanging over him. Hence, the only thing Ryans is waiting for is the right time to use him.

Poll of the day Poll 1 of 5 AD

DeMeco Ryans gives a huge update on Joe Mixon’s return

Amid all the rumors, everyone wants to know only one thing. When will Mixon return? The coach gave a return timeline: “My expectation is, for Joe, we’re taking it one day at a time and when he’s ready to be back, he’ll be back.” Such times are not new for Joe Mixon. He has seen these ups and downs.

He has battled through significant setbacks before. Back in 2020, he missed almost the entire season after spraining his right foot. Last year, he was at the receiving end of a hip drop tackle, sending him out of 3 games. On 3 separate occasions, he missed three games each time due to other injuries.

This is also a reason the Texans aren’t rushing him back or forcing him to return fast. While the risk is there, they wouldn’t want him to return at less than 100% and get out again. Ryans knows RB’s real utility is in November when the playoff contention gets heated.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

So, in the Texans’ camp, everyone is preparing confidently. Mixon’s injury is being handled carefully. DeMeco Ryans is not taking any pressure. He is confident of a playoff spot after finishing back-to-back seasons with a 10-7 record and a first-place finish in the AFC South. But with Joe Mixon still not fully healthy, he wants the media glare to remain away from his running back.

Mixon, too, is staying away from social media. In fact, the last Instagram post by Joe Mixon was in January. The intentions are clear. He wants to win big games, something Ryans has set his eyes on. Till then, they are focusing on winning smaller battles.