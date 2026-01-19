DeMeco Ryans Confirms Stance on CJ Stroud Benching as Texans Coach Puts All Blame on Offense for Patriots Loss

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Following the Houston Texans’ 28–16 loss to the New England Patriots in the AFC Divisional Round, head coach DeMeco Ryans has made his position clear on quarterback CJ Stroud, despite widespread belief that he should have been benched in the second half. Despite the loss and Stroud’s four first-half interceptions, Ryans never considered benching him in favor of Davis Mills, showing full faith in his young quarterback.

“CJ is our guy, I believe that he could come back out in the second half and flip it,” he said during the post-game conference. “I believe that he could play better and he did that in the second half. He did play better, we had some positive drives there in the second half. I believe he would do that and he did that.”

Meanwhile, this comes after DeMeco Ryans blamed the offense for the loss.

“And when you’re in a game of… this magnitude, we’ve done a great job all year of protecting the football, running the ball well, that’s been our formula and to come here when we needed it most, we didn’t protect the ball,” he said. “It’s tough to think that you’re gonna win a game when you turn a ball over five times. We still had opportunities…So, I love this team even though you should have been able to come back from five takeaways.”

Despite the loss, Ryans praised his team’s fight and resilience.

“We’re still fighting, we’re still scratching the claw and be in that position,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Patriots now move on to face the Denver Broncos on January 25, while Houston heads into the offseason with its belief in Stroud firmly intact.