DeMeco Ryan’s’ Emotional Message to CJ Stroud’s WR Who Beat Cancer After Eagles Trade

Some trades rattle a fan base, and then some trades leave players’ stories echoing louder than the roster move itself. When a beloved player leaves the team they’ve poured their heart into, coaches pay tribute in the language they know best—reciting the numbers that tell the story. But when John Metchie was traded to the Eagles. DeMeco Ryans honored his legacy by discussing topics that mattered.

Ryans didn’t shy away from his feelings. “Trading Metchie was not easy to do… I really have a lot of love and affinity for Metchie. Everything that he’s been through in his professional career, the things he had to battle through and push through and overcome, I’m very fond of the guy. It hurts to lose him, but I know he’s going on to a really good opportunity there in Philly. He’ll continue to flourish, and he’ll thrive in Philly because Metchie has the right mindset,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“He’s an inspiration to myself, and he’s an inspiration to a lot of people to see what he was able to go through, overcome, get back to playing football and work back his first two years,” Ryans said. Yes, he inspired. Above the stat sheets and numbers, Metchie inspired all. Soon after the Texans drafted Metchie out of Alabama in the 2022 draft, he was diagnosed with acute promyelocytic leukaemia. The treatment needed to start immediately, and that cost him his rookie season. He then clawed his way back to the field in 2023. That grit is exactly why Ryans calls him “an inspiration.”

AD

With 16 catches for 158 yards and no touchdowns, his 2023 season was not much to talk about. Finally, scoring his first and only NFL touchdown, a 15-yard grab from C.J. Stroud against Detroit in November 2024, was the day even rival fans cheered after everything he battled through.

But this isn’t an ending—it’s a beginning. The young veteran is just getting started, with plenty left in the tank. Those 2024 numbers—24 catches, 254 yards, one touchdown over 13 games—might look quiet on paper. But they were just a preview, a hint of the breakout that was always coming.

via Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA Houston Texans Training Camp Jul 23, 2025 Houston, TX, USA Houston Texans wide receiver John Metchie III 8 during training camp at Houston Methodist Training Center. Houston Houston Methodist Training Cente TX USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xTroyxTaorminax 20250723_tjt_at5_0148

This could be his comeback year. Ryans kept hammering two points after the trade: Metchie’s character and his upside. He highlighted how Metchie “showed up” in camp and looked better than ever, making it clear Houston’s move was about numbers, not a reflection on his ability. And now, Eagles will bear the fruits.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Why Eagles is a good landing spot for Metchie

Yeah, the Texans shipped Metchie plus a sixth-rounder to the Eagles for TE Harrison Bryant and a fifth-round pick. The trade patched Houston’s tight-end hole after Brevin Jordan went down and shook up a packed Texans receiver room at the same time. Win-win.

For Philly, Metchie lands in a star-stacked room with A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith. There is a history and chemistry with Smith from their Alabama days. Metchie and Smith won the National Championship at Alabama in the 2020 season. He is a weapon in the short-to-intermediate game and a smart depth boost against nickel looks. That’s a lot more he’d have gotten in the Texans’ WR room.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

And he’s looked sharp, already. John Metchie came into the 2025 preseason flashing in small doses: 6 catches for 53 yards over two games, leading the Texans early. Not huge numbers, but enough to back up Ryans’ take that he “looked the best he’s looked this camp.” Short sample, but it matters.

And this is good for the Texans, too. They get size and experience in TE Harrison Bryant. The guy accounts for 98 catches for about 877 yards and 10 TDs before the trade. He ticks the Texans’ urgent box while giving Philly another weapon outside. The deal made sense both ways: Houston fills a hole at tight end, Philly grabs a low-cost receiver with upside. Both players would get more opportunities than they would’ve gotten otherwise.