DeMeco Ryans Facing Tough Roster Decision as Texans Prioritize CJ Stroud’s Future

DeMeco Ryans enters his third season as Texans head coach with unease as the season’s primary theme. The reason? Last year’s offense sputtered, ranking 22nd in yards (319.7 per game) and 19th in scoring (21.9 points), while the battered offensive line surrendered 54 sacks—third-worst in the league. In the franchise, such numbers mean only one thing. Roster overhaul!

New offensive coordinator Nick Caley promises a revamped attack: a sharper passing game, multiple rushing schemes built on brutality, and a renewed emphasis on pounding between the tackles. “We’ll get an opportunity to see different routes, different schemes we can deploy this year,” Caley said, hinting at an overhaul.

The Texans’ 2025 roster structuring has only one clear goal. Protecting CJ Stroud is the top priority. Last season’s numbers tell the story. Houston ranked 19th in pass protection and a disappointing 25th in run blocking, according to Pro Football Focus. The pressure on Stroud was relentless. The pocket collapsed too often. And now, major changes have been triggered, and CBS highlights one position: OT.

One of the most watched moves is at right tackle. Blake Fisher, who made five starts as a rookie, is expected to anchor that spot. He ended the season with a stretch of four straight starts. But as CBS noted, “He struggled during his time on the field, so he’ll also have to take a step forward in terms of his actual performance.” If not, veteran Trent Brown is ready to step in. Brown brings the steadiness of a vet with a decade of experience. He could become the fail-safe if Fisher falters.

On the left side, Cam Robinson is stepping into a vital role. The Texans signed him to a one-year deal after trading away Laremy Tunsil to the Commanders. Robinson will be protecting Stroud’s blindside. His consistency will be critical to keeping the offense on track. The Texans also drafted Aireontae Ersery in the second round. He adds insurance, and if Robinson slips, Ersery could grab the job outright in training camp.

All of these moves show Houston’s renewed commitment to the trenches. The team is banking on internal improvement and strategic depth. They’re not just plugging holes. They’re reengineering the wall that guards their franchise quarterback. General manager Nick Caserio has taken risks here. But he’s given Stroud every chance to grow without fear of constant hits. Now it remains to be seen if Stroud is holding up his end.

CJ Stroud is gearing up for change!

CJ Stroud knew he needed a shift heading into his third NFL season. The Texans quarterback understood the grind would bring “risk and reward,” but the dip in production in Year 2 was a wake-up call. He threw for 3,727 yards and 20 touchdowns last season, down from 4,108 yards and 23 touchdowns as a rookie. The interception total also climbed from five to 12. That kind of regression had to be addressed.

“I’ve been working really hard on getting my body right — losing body fat, trying to be faster, stronger,” Stroud said. “And it went really well. … [Working] pocket mobility, running out the pocket, throwing the rock. Everything kind of works hand in hand.” The increased workload led to soreness in his throwing shoulder. Stroud missed parts of spring practice but felt the training was necessary.

The spring sessions were not ideal for continuity. Stroud’s absence in drills slowed some progress. But when he returned for mandatory minicamp, he quickly reclaimed first-team reps. The rust showed in spots, but he also connected on several deep passes. His sharp throws found Christian Kirk and rookie Jayden Higgins, who impressed by beating multiple corners in coverage, including starter Kamari Lassiter.

Stroud’s bounce-back will be key to Houston’s success in 2025. His body transformation shows a clear focus on durability and mobility. His chemistry with new weapons is forming. With better line protection, offensive structure, and an honoured mascot, the Texans are improving their offensive line and crowd work.

After all, DeMeco Ryans’s induction into the 2025 Cotton Bowl Hall of Fame, where he said, “It is truly a blessing,” is not enough; the fans are hungry to spot the numbers. Now, it is all about turning the work into results.