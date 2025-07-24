DeMeco Ryans Finally Addresses Burning O-Line Questions & Clears Expectations From CJ Stroud

As the season is just around the corner, all eyes are on CJ Stroud and how the new-look Texans offense is shaping up. Heading into his third year, the young QB is walking into a whole new offensive playbook. Gone is Bobby Slowik, replaced by Nick Caley. Out is franchise LT Laremy Tunsil, shipped off to the Commanders. But Stroud still has key pieces around him—like wideout Nico Collins and the ever-dependable Joe Mixon. It’s not just a return to action; it’s a reboot, and Texans fans in Space City are eager to see how Stroud adapts to the changing rhythm.

Meanwhile, Houston didn’t waste any time reloading. After snagging veteran WR Christian Kirk via trade and inking speedster Justin Watson, the Texans doubled down in the draft with Jayden Higgins and Jaylin Noel out of Iowa State. Then came the curveball—Nick Chubb, signed to spark the ground game while Mixon rehabs an ankle injury.

Head coach DeMeco Ryans laid it out plain, saying, “Every year you’re looking to add more and more to your team. I’m excited about the receivers that we’ve added… all the guys we’ve added at those spots will definitely enhance our offense… and that will help our quarterback a lot.” Translation? Stroud’s getting more weapons—and expectations.

But, one of the biggest questions this offseason wasn’t about who’s catching or carrying the ball—it was who’s blocking. So when Ryans was asked to speak on the O-line, he didn’t dodge it. “For the O-line, it’s always tough… It’s hard when you don’t have pads on… you got to put the pads on to have a true evaluation.” And Ryans was quick to highlight the little wins, giving O-line coach Cole Popovich credit for the details that’ll matter when the pads do go on.

However, those details, as Ryans sees it, are already showing signs of progress. Whether it’s footwork, eye discipline, or communication, Ryans has seen a “very deliberate” level of preparation from both Popovich and assistant Zach Yenser. So it’s starting to click. The unit is gelling, which Ryans believes is key to protecting Stroud and anchoring the run game. The Texans’ trench warriors may not be in full gear yet, but the foundation is being poured with intention.

Now, as for Stroud himself, Ryans made it clear that the keys to the offense are officially in his hands. “For sure. From that quarterback perspective you want that ownership… C.J., he’s looking forward to it. He’s open to it. He wanted it and we’re here.” With Caley helping smooth out the terminology and mechanics, the offense is already playing faster and sharper. “We been doing that,” Ryans said. And the numbers back it up—Stroud’s career stats? 7,835 yards and 43 TDs in 32 games. He’s not just running the show—he’s rewriting the script in H-Town.

CJ Stroud got MVP shouts

Just last season, CJ Stroud was one of the hottest MVP picks in the league. Now? Not quite the same buzz around the Texans QB as the 2025 season creeps closer. Even though he led the Bayou City squad to back-to-back divisional appearances, Houston’s sluggish finish last year—averaging just 16 points per game in the final month—cooled some of that MVP fire. And with his numbers dipping slightly from his electric rookie year, the doubts started creeping in.

via Imago September 29, 2024, Cypress, Texas, USA: Texans quarterback CJ STROUD 7 celebrates after throwing a touchdown during the Houston Texans and Jacksonville Jaguars game at NRG Stadium in Houston. Cypress USA – ZUMAg261 20240929_znp_g261_028 Copyright: xDomenicxGreyx

But not everyone’s buying the slide. David Carr—yeah, Texans’ first-ever QB—still has sky-high expectations. “C.J. is an excellent quarterback. He has clutch ability…..Let’s just be able to enjoy CJ Stroud,” Carr said, picturing a future where Stroud becomes the first MVP in Texans history. For Carr, it’s not about flashes—it’s about what’s building.

Moreover, Carr is betting big on Nick Caley, the Texans’ new offensive coordinator. He broke it all down in a recent episode of the Home Grown Network, saying Caley’s play-action creativity fits Stroud perfectly. Especially when you consider what Carr pointed out: “C.J. was as any good as any quarterback as I’d seen in the past 10 years [with] intermediate throws… Beautifully layered.”

Plus, Caley brings experience from working with both Tom Brady and Matthew Stafford. Now he’s got Stroud, who Carr believes is just scratching the surface in year three.

Carr’s belief runs deeper than Xs and Os. “I want my son to put on C.J.’s jersey on a Sunday afternoon,” he said. That’s not just faith—that’s legacy talk. So it feels like Houston’s just getting started.