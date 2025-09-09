DeMeco Ryans Gets Troubling Injury Update After C.J. Stroud Loses TE Indefinitely

The Texans’ 14-9 loss to the Rams isn’t the worst part right now. The bigger issue is the injuries piling up on offense. In Week 1, center Jake Andrews took the hit. And his injury update is far from encouraging for the coach DeMeco Ryans and the Bayou City faithful.

KPRC2’s Aaron Wilson reported that Andrews sustained an ankle sprain during the second half on Sunday. “High ankle sprain for #Texans starting center Jake Andrews, timetable for return undetermined, per league sources. Could have been worse. For now, Jarrett Patterson next man up for foreseeable future,” he wrote on X. In an earlier update, Wilson had shared that the player would undergo an MRI to evaluate a foot injury. Like his previous report, the timeline for Andrews’ return remains uncertain. His history of injuries is also a bit concerning.

During his last stint with the New England Patriots, he tore a meniscus in August (2024) during training camp and was placed on Injured Reserve. After being waived by the Patriots in April, the Texans picked him up. Should he miss multiple games, Jarrett Patterson, as per Wilson, is expected to step in as the starting center. This comes at a particularly challenging time, following C.J. Stroud’s remarks that the team needs to improve.

After the season-opening loss, Stroud didn’t mince words, calling the Texans’ effort “unacceptable” and directly criticizing his teammates for poor attitudes and a rough week of practice. “We didn’t deserve to win that game because we didn’t do the right things. When you come out in the NFL lollygagging and going through the motions, that kind of happens. I think we’ll be all right, but I think it’s a good wakeup call for us,” Stroud commented. Houston’s offense struggled to take an advantage in the second half despite holding a 9-7 lead at halftime, built on three field goals from five first-half possessions.

Two turnovers and a pair of punts ultimately stalled the Texans’ momentum, allowing the Rams to secure the win. This year, it’s important that the QB is protected. However, Stroud was sacked three times. And his words had urgency for the team to clean up its approach as the season progresses. Coach Ryans has also expressed his frustration. And while Ryans made it clear that he is not one to make excuses, alarm bells certainly have been ringing loud because Jake Andrews was far from the only casualty of the game against the Rams.

DeMeco Ryans and C.J. Stroud in a ‘tight’ situation

During the final offensive drive of Week 1, Cade Stover suffered a foot injury and had to leave the game in a boot. As per Wilson, the starting tight end has been ruled out indefinitely with a broken foot. “Sources: #Texans starting tight end Cade Stover broke his foot against #Rams and is out indefinitely. Stover, who was in a boot after the game, caught a team-high four passes for 22 yards on four targets Sunday @KPRC2,” he said.

Before exiting, he had been performing well, leading the team with four receptions for 22 yards. He managed to live up to the hopes of the GM who had sent major praise his way during training camp. “Would be hard for us to do find a player that’s improved as much as Cade in the offseason. Really took advantage of his opportunities. Always has the right mentality and the right approach and mindset. We’re glad he’s here, and looking forward to potentially what he can bring to our football team,” Nick Caserio said.

In his first season with the team, he appeared in 15 games, making nine starts, and recorded 15 receptions for 133 yards and a touchdown. So, his contribution to the team is crucial. Apart from the tight end, Brevin Jordan also ended the season early due to injuries, while Irv Smith Jr. also sustained an injury. In Stover’s absence, the team may turn to Luke Lachey and Harrison Bryant, who impressed during training camp, to step up. However, with these many players sidelined, the pressure has heightened on the offense to work hard.