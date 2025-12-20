DeMeco Ryans Issues Double Warning to Offense and Defense as Texans Prepare for Maxx Crosby and Brock Bowers Challenge

Essentials Inside The Story DeMeco Ryans has two Raiders playmakers circled in red, knowing one matchup could flip Houston's playoff push

A rising rookie threat is quietly forcing the Texans to rethink their defensive priorities

Houston holds the momentum, but Ryans' warning makes it clear this game won't be as simple as the records suggest

The Houston Texans are on the verge of a playoff berth, but head coach DeMeco Ryans is ensuring his team isn’t looking past the individual game-wreckers on the Las Vegas Raiders‘ roster. They know that a single player can derail their momentum. For Ryans, two such players are circled in red on this week’s game plan against the Silver and Black.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

It starts with the visiting tight end Brock Bowers. He has played only 11 games this season, recording 59 receptions for 647 receiving yards and six touchdowns. Ryans’ concern about Bowers is well-founded, especially after the tight end torched a division rival for 127 yards and three scores earlier this season. against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the Week 9 matchup.

“He presents a tough challenge for us matchup-wise, kind of like on the flip side with [Maxx] Crosby. You’ve got to know where Bowers is at all times,” DeMeco Ryans said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Imago MIAMI GARDENS, FL – NOVEMBER 17: Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers 89 looks towards the stands after his touchdown during the game between the Las Vegas Raiders and the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, November 17, 2024 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla. Photo by Peter Joneleit/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA NOV 17 Raiders at Dolphins EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon241117058

The challenge extends to the defensive end Maxx Crosby, who will try to disrupt the Texans’ offense. In 14 games, he has 67 tackles (42 solo), 10 sacks, six passes defended, one interception, and two forced fumbles. But the good news for DeMeco Ryans is that Crosby is dealing with an injured knee and is listed as questionable on the injury report.

“He’s a guy we definitely have to have awareness of where he is. He aligns at both sides at any given time,” the head coach said. “We have to know where he is, and we have to make sure we’re outworking him.”

ADVERTISEMENT

While Ryans told his squad to focus on these two players mainly, another rookie player is coming up the charts. He can also wreak havoc on the Texans.

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

ADVERTISEMENT

DeMeco Ryans praises rookie running back Ashton Jeanty

The Boise State alumnus made noise before the draft with his open letter stating no one can tackle him. After 14 games, those words seem true. Ashton Jeanty has 200 carries for 700 rushing yards and four touchdowns.

“He’s probably one of the best when it comes to contact balance. He finds a way to jump through tackles and continue to make guys miss tackles. He plays tough, plays behind his pads,” DeMeco Ryans said.

While there are challenges in one-on-one matchups, the Texans overall carry an edge. They have won the last six games while the Raiders have lost eight consecutive games.

ADVERTISEMENT

They also have players who could disrupt both sides. Wide receiver Nico Collins is having a phenomenal season with 64 receptions for 1,001 yards and six touchdowns. In the defense, DeMeco Ryans has players like linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair (96 tackles) and defensive end Will Anderson Jr. (10.5 sacks). So, the home team has an edge in the Week 16 matchup at NRG Stadium, Houston.