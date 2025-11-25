DeMeco Ryans Makes Final QB Decision After Sharing C. J. Stroud Concussion Update

Davis Mills quickly gained traction by leading the Houston Texans to three consecutive wins. In C. J. Stroud’s absence, QB Mills has thrown 5 touchdowns and just 1 interception over the last three games. That may have sparked a conversation about whether Houston might stick with Mills even after starting quarterback returns. But head coach DeMeco Ryans shut that talk down, making it clear the job goes back to C.J. Stroud once he’s healthy.

“Whenever C.J. is back, ready to roll, he’s been our starter. He will be our starter whenever he’s back, ready to go,” Ryans told the reporters.

This puts an end to the talk surrounding the Texans’ starting job. But this chatter, mostly by fans, wasn’t without reason. And it could be because Stroud has yet to make an impactful performance this season.

Before getting injured, Stroud had completed 66.5% of his passes for 1,702 yards and 11 touchdowns, with a 3-5 record. However, he also had five interceptions in those games.

These rumors around the starting QB job also say another thing, and that is how impressive Mills has been in Stroud’s absence. Mills put up an unexpected performance, completing 59.5% of his throws for 719 yards in his three starts for the team.

His usual calmness was refreshing to the Texans. Coach Ryans also praised how the veteran QB stepped up for the team. When asked about the rumors, Mills also made it clear that there is no competition for the starting job.

“CJ’s the starter for this team. I’m just doing everything I can to bring my best foot forward every day, make everyone else around me better, and try to play my role to my best ability when I get thrown in there,” Mills said.

So, while the veteran QB keeps the team afloat, the Texans hope to get Stroud back soon. Apart from the QB discussion, coach Ryans also shared an update on Stroud’s injury.

DeMeco Ryans says C.J. Stroud is still under concussion protocol

During the press conference, the Texans’ head coach explained that Stroud and safety Jalen Pitre will remain in the concussion protocol. Both players sustained concussions during their defeat against the Denver Broncos in Week 9.

But the positive update is that Stroud has returned to practice and has been involved in limited action. When asked about whether Stroud would practice on Wednesday (for their first practice) before their game against the Indianapolis Colts, Ryans seemed to dodge the question.

“We’ll see what happens on Wednesday, when Wednesday gets here,” he said.

The Texans aren’t rushing C.J. Stroud back, and with their backup already delivering wins, there’s no immediate panic in Houston.