DeMeco Ryans Opens Up About Davis Mills’ Backup QB Mentality Amidst C.J. Stroud’s Continued Absence

Last week, the Houston Texans pulled off one of the wildest comebacks, erasing a 19-point hole in the fourth quarter to stun the Jacksonville Jaguars. But one thing stood out: C.J. Stroud was missing in Week 10. All eyes turned to Davis Mills, and he delivered. Now, head coach DeMeco Ryans is pulling back the curtain on what it really takes to be a backup quarterback in the league.

“It’s a lot as a backup quarterback. You don’t get the reps in the week, and then you’re thrust into a game, and you’re expected to go do a great job. Well, I think that’s where Davis truly benefited from having the week of preparation.”

He didn’t stop there. Ryans added, “That’s what I kind of talked about last week, him having a full week of preparation allowed him to be in a position.” And then, of course, came the part that showed Mills’ mindset.

“I had to go and play a good game for us.”

And in the last game, Mills showed that mentality. He threw for 292 yards, 2 touchdowns, and 1 interception while completing 60% of his passes. More importantly, he improved his record against the Jaguars to 3-1.

And if you ask Mills, he is more than ready to step up.

“Obviously, I’m ready. That’s kind of how I prepare week in, week out. I’ve always had the mindset that you could play at any given snap. Unfortunately, what happened to C.J. in the game, I got thrown in there. But that’s what I get paid to do. Always be prepared, and it’s nice having a full week of practice going into this game to attack this defense and go out there and lead the guys,” Mills said.

Next up for Mills and the Texans? A clash with the 2-7 Titans in Week 11. And if his mentality is any sign, Houston just might keep finding ways to win, with or without Stroud.

DeMeco Ryans will be without C.J. Stroud

C.J. Stroud’s concussion in the Week 9 loss to the Denver Broncos still lingers over the locker room. Stroud didn’t practice on Wednesday, and that’s never a good sign. And right now, the signs point to the Texans without him.

According to Aaron Wilson of Click2Houston.com, things haven’t improved much.

“Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud not practicing, remains in NFL concussion protocol, still experiencing symptoms,” Wilson reported on Wednesday. “Davis Mills prepping to start Sunday against Titans.”

Stroud’s still not cleared, and Mills is already gearing up to take command again. Meanwhile, head coach DeMeco Ryans tried to keep things steady when asked about Stroud’s status.

“We’ll see how they progress throughout the week,” Ryans said of Stroud.

His tone was cautious, and understandably so. This isn’t Stroud’s first run-in with a concussion.

He went through the same ordeal back in his rookie year in 2023, missing two games because of it. That history makes the Houston staff even more careful this time.

So far this season, Stroud’s numbers show just how much he means to this team. A passer rating of 93.4, 1,702 yards, 11 touchdowns, and 5 interceptions in eight games.

But for now, his status for Week 11 looks shaky. Until the reports turn positive, the Texans and their fans will be holding their breath, hoping QB1 clears protocol soon.