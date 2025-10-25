DeMeco Ryans Points to Key Defensive Failure Before Warning Texans of Christian McCaffrey Threat

After losing 3 games to start the season, the Houston Texans’ HC DeMeco Ryans saw the peak of his emotions. They won the Week 5 game against the Tennessee Titans by 26-0 and the Week 6 matchup against the Baltimore Ravens by 44-10. With such dominant victories, he hoped that the turnaround was here. However, the next loss compelled him to examine the team’s flaws, which he revealed on Friday.

The Seattle Seahawks ended their winning streak by defeating them 27-19. During the October 24 episode of Texans All Access, he sat down for a conversation and revealed the reason behind the loss. “It’s all about getting points after the takeaway. And that’s where we fell short,” he first said. That’s what really happened.

The Texans recorded 2 interceptions, one each against Sam Darnold and Cooper Kupp. They even had more tackles (72) than the Hawks (65). However, overall, they failed to stop the receivers and running backs from creating space and scoring. The evident gap was in the rushing game.

While the Hawks scored 2 touchdowns in 33 carries for 118 yards, DeMeco Ryans’ team failed to score in 17 carries for 56 yards. RB Kenneth Walker III alone had a better performance than the entire Texans team. A moment of turnaround came in the 3rd quarter, but they failed to build on it.

Touching upon the strip sack by DE Will Anderson Jr. in the end zone, the coach also praised it. “Will (Anderson Jr.) did an outstanding job of getting a sack strip, recovering it for a touchdown. It was an outstanding play to spark our entire sideline, entire team, but we just needed more off of the other takeaways,” DeMeco Ryans said. It was indeed a great scenario.

Anderson Jr. made a bull rush on Darnold, forced the ball out from his grasp, and scored a touchdown, the first strip sack of his career, per the NFL. But on the 2-point conversion, QB CJ Stroud failed. Those are the types of failures they need to control. Otherwise, the week 8 game against the SF 49ers could be entirely one-sided.

DeMeco Ryans warns his players

Last year, RB Christian McCaffrey was injured, and the 49ers ended the season without a playoff berth. This year, he is in red-hot form. As a result, they are cruising at 5-2. One of the biggest reasons behind this majestic run is 132 carries for 465 rushing yards and 3 touchdowns. It’s the highest number of carries among RBs in the current season. But he is a dual-threat player.

When teams prepare a defense to stop him from running, he creates space as a receiver. In 7 games, he has 53 receptions for 516 receiving yards and 3 scores. Overall, McCaffrey has the third-highest receptions among the WRs and TEs and 8th in the receiving yards. He leads the team in both departments. While the 49ers are using him to get maximum offensive advantage, DeMeco Ryans is planning to use it against him.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“The game plan is – we have to have eyes for Christian McCaffrey, knowing that he’s going to get a bulk of the touches because he’s their top playmaker,” he told reporter Jared Koch. But it wouldn’t be easy. The 49ers HC Kyle Shanahan could double down on CMC’s responsibilities.

Nevertheless, the respect is still there in the eyes of Ryans for the rival RB. “Christian McCaffrey is, by far, one of the best players in the NFL,” Texans’ HC said ahead of the Texans’ matchup vs. San Francisco on Sunday, October 26. “What he’s done in the game, I know for sure, he has the respect of every player that’s played against him.”

The only good news for Ryans is that the Niners will be playing without their regular starters – QB, Brock Purdy, and WR Ricky Pearsall. Both are dealing with injuries. But the backup QB, Mac Jones, has also played well this season. Hence, all eyes are on the Texans. Can they stop the NFC West winners or give up? Stay tuned as we bring more news for you.