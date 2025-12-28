brand-logo
DeMeco Ryans’ Strong Message to Locker Room After Revealing Jaguars’ Influence for Texans’ Playoff Push

ByMuskan Lodhi

Dec 27, 2025 | 9:11 PM EST

DeMeco Ryans' Strong Message to Locker Room After Revealing Jaguars' Influence for Texans' Playoff Push

Muskan Lodhi

Dec 27, 2025 | 9:11 PM EST

feature-image

Imago

feature-image

Imago

Head coach DeMeco Ryans isn’t letting the Houston Texans get comfortable just yet. After sealing a playoff spot, HC Ryans delivered a powerful message to his locker room about what comes next.

“It’s a lot to go through to play in the playoffs,” he said, via reporter Aaron Wilson’s post on X.

“It’s what you play for, it’s what you work hard for without training camp, it’s what you fight this season for. It’s an opportunity to play in the playoffs and win it all. We earned that. It wasn’t given to us by God. We got to earn it. We trained the crap out of everybody.”

Speaking to the press, DeMeco Ryans dropped his thoughts on making the playoffs and big plays early in the tournament. This comes after the coach credited the Texans’ turning point to an earlier 36-29 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

“I feel like that was the game that flipped our season,” he said.

Since then, Houston has rattled off eight straight wins, building the momentum at the right time.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned. 

