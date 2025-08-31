DeMeco Ryans Told to Take Pressure Off CJ Stroud as Texans QB Urged to Follow Jayden Daniels’ Playbook

CJ Stroud’s rookie year was electric, 23 touchdowns, just 5 interceptions, and MVP buzz that lit up Houston. But in 2024, the spark dimmed: 20 TDs, 12 INTs, and a Texans offense that stalled. Now, under head coach DeMeco Ryans, the Texans are retooling for 2025, not questioning Stroud’s talent, but figuring out how to unlock it consistently. And according to one analyst, the answer may lie in Washington, where Stroud’s close friend Jayden Daniels just authored a rookie season for the ages.

On the Touring The AFC South podcast, ESPN’s Domonique Foxworth said Stroud could learn from Jayden Daniels’ rookie blueprint, a system that played to his strengths and minimized flaws. “I think his (Stroud) numbers and his performance his rookie year, I think we overreacted on how good it was,” Foxworth stated, adding “It was great for a rookie, but then we saw how Jaden Daniels played as a rookie and Jaden Daniels played great for any player. And I think that we probably overreacted on one end early in Stroud’s career.” Daniels’ NFC title run was a clinic in efficiency, and Foxworth noted early praise for Stroud may have been an overreaction.

The Washington Commanders quarterback broke rookie records for completion percentage 69% completion rate, rushing yards (891 in a single season) by a QB, but his most impressive feat was his 12 touchdown passes in the 4th quarter or overtime, a league record for a rookie. He was the epitome of a pressure-proof playmaker. Stroud himself is in awe, telling reporters, “I’m so proud of him. In my opinion, he’s had the best rookie year of all-time… I’m rooting for my boy.”

According to reports, head coach DeMeco Ryans and GM Nick Caserio made it clear this offseason that their top priority is to protect CJ Stroud and rebuild the offense after a turbulent 2024 season. It means giving Stroud more play options, stronger protection, and a fit Nico Collins as a dependable target. As Foxworth succinctly put it, “I think that he’ll be better this year than either of his first two seasons. Will he be able to overcome some of the issues in the offensive line?… A healthy Nico Collins for an extended period of time will definitely help this offense out.”

Foxworth believes CJ Stroud will improve in 2025 if the Texans reduce pressure on him with better protection. He further added, “If you can find ways to take pressure off the quarterback, you’ll get a better version of it.” A message that now falls squarely on head coach DeMeco Ryans.

CJ Stroud’s struggles spark bold fix, but will it be enough?

Speaking about Houston Texans’ offense, Foxworth didn’t hold back in his critique. He called out the lack of creativity under former offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik, whose rigid system made it easy for defenses to anticipate plays. “I think one of the issues with this offense was like variety and predictability.”

The consequences were clear on the field. CJ Stroud, once hailed as a rising star, was often left scrambling, literally. He was sacked 52 times in 2024, second-most in the NFL, and his interception total more than doubled from 5 to 12. Analyst Mike Patton summed it up bluntly: “He did make me scratch my head a little bit,” adding that he was often “running around like a chicken with his head cut off because, I mean, no line was that bad.”

So the Texans hit reset. Slowik is out, and in comes Nick Caley, a creative play-caller from the Sean McVay coaching tree, known for dynamic, quarterback-friendly schemes. The front office backed the shift with bold moves, signing Christian Kirk from Jacksonville and drafting Jaden Higgins, a versatile weapon out of Iowa State. But the most important change? Stroud now has “more control at the line of scrimmage,” allowing him to adjust plays and read defenses in real time, something he couldn’t do under the previous system.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

This isn’t just about new faces, it’s about giving Stroud the answers he lacked last season. The Texans are moving from a scripted, rigid approach to a reactive, flexible one. Foxworth believes that’s the key to unlocking Stroud’s full potential, “I think that if they can address that, that’ll take some of the pressure off of them.”

With a revamped offensive line featuring Aireontae Ersery and Cam Robinson, and a healthy Nico Collins returning as Stroud’s top target, Houston is betting big on a turnaround. Whether it’s enough to restore Stroud’s rookie-year magic remains to be seen, but the blueprint is finally in place.