DeMeco Ryans Urged to Take a Page Out of Kyle Shanahan’s Playbook Ahead of Chargers Game

The Houston Texans buckle up for a crucial matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers on Saturday. While the talent is clearly there, the offensive struggles persist. With the questions growing about the unit’s consistency and play-calling, one NFL analyst believes head coach DeMeco Ryans may need to rebuild the offense around quarterback CJ Stroud’s strengths. Is he even benefiting from the offensive schemes?

Speaking on the Ross Tucker Podcast, longtime NFL analyst Greg Cosell offered a simple suggestion for Ryans regarding Stroud.

“I don’t think he’s been as comfortable in that offense as he was in the Kyle Shanahan style offense,” he said on Ross Tucker Podcast. “So I think that has bred some inconsistency in his game, but he’s still a terrific thrower of the football and they do have good weapons.”

According to Cosell, Stroud was better off playing under a Kyle Shanahan-inspired offensive framework. The one that focuses on outside zone runs, heavy play-action, constant pre-snap motion, and flexibility. To back his assessment, Cosell highlighted that the 24-year-old was phenomenal as a rookie. However, he believes things went downhill in the middle of his second season when the Texans changed their offensive approach, especially for the passing game.

In his rookie year, Stroud recorded 4,108 passing yards, 23 touchdowns, and a passer rating of 100.8% that year, and hasn’t been able to match those numbers since.

The change that Cosell is referring to began under former offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik.

While Slowik’s system worked wonders for Stroud and the offense in 2023, it collapsed in the following year. Issues such as predictability, shaky offensive line play, and second-half struggles dragged the unit to 22nd in yards and 19th in scoring. In fact, Stroud himself had a terrible year with a brutal 52 sacks, second-most in the league. Under new coordinator Nick Caley, the issues haven’t slipped away.

Currently, the offense ranks 19th overall, averaging just 106.7 yards per game in rushing. The unit struggles to sustain drives and collapses when opponents shut down the run. With 2,628 yards and 16 touchdowns, Stroud’s production has declined from last year. As Cosell suggests, DeMeco Ryans may need to let Stroud thrive in a system that fits him best. For now, the Texans turn their focus to their Week 17 opponent, the Chargers.

DeMeco Ryans’ team eyes playoff spot in Week 17

After beating the Las Vegas Raiders last week, CJ Stroud’s team is ready to face the Chargers on Saturday. With a 10-5 record, it currently sits second in the AFC South and holds the conference’s final Wild Card spot. Just last year, the Texans clashed with the Chargers in a Wild Card game, which ended in a 32-12 victory for them.

This season, the franchise has won many games on the back of a powerful defense that allows a league-low 16.6 points per game. It also ranks in the top ten across most defensive metrics. While the defense paves the way, the offense has gradually found its rhythm ever since Stroud returned from a concussion in Week 9. His unit has improved its score to 27.7 points per game.

Running back Woody Marks and star wideout Nico Collins have played a significant role in pressuring opponents. From here, the playoff math is simple. The Texans must win or tie against the Chargers for a berth in the postseason. They can also clinch the spot if the Indianapolis Colts slip up against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday. But if DeMeco Ryans’ team loses and the Colts win, both teams will enter a winner-takes-all finale in Week 18.