Texans Make Announcement on DeMeco Ryans’ Staff Moments Before Week 13 Colts Game

The Indianapolis Colts (8-3) host their AFC South rivals, the Houston Texans (6-5), in a huge week 13 showdown. In a pivotal AFC South clash where the NFL’s No. 2 offense meets the No. 1 defense, one team was hit with an unexpected coaching shake-up just moments before kickoff.

Heading into Sunday, the Texans might be without a key member of the coaching staff, and the news dropped just moments before the kickoff, adding more drama to a massive matchup.

“Defensive Backs Coach Dino Vasso will not be at the Houston Texans at Indianapolis Colts game today due to the recent birth of his child,” the Houston Texans PR team posted on X. “The Texans defensive staff will cover his gameday duties.”

Well, Dino Vasso is in his third year as the Texans’ cornerback coach, and he’s turned Houston’s secondary into one of the best in the entire league.

The cornerback department ranks third in the league in terms of interceptions this season (12). Working with players like Derek Stingley Jr. and Kamari Lassiter, Vasso has helped build a unit that ranks second in DeMeco Ryans’ secondary performance. His emphasis on tight coverage and ultra-competitive drills has taken this group to another level. The most recent time we saw it was against the Bills.

Kamar Lassiter posted a monster PFF grade of 80.3, locking down his matchup as Josh Allen completed only three passes for 28 yards, resulting in no scores. Lassiter’s been everywhere this season, with 63 tackles, 10 pass breakups, and two picks. He has played every single snap in recent games, earning his nickname, “The Locksmith,” and some early Pro Bowl buzz. Apart from Lassiter, Stingley has been just as elite on the field.

Derek Stingley Jr. has helped spark a defensive onslaught that produced 25 total tackles, including 19 solos and 11 defended passes this season. Together, this trio is playing lights-out football, and Vasso’s coaching fingerprints are all over it. Now they’re up against the Colts and their injured quarterback, Daniel Jones, in Week 13.

Can Daniel Jones make an impact against Houston despite being injured?

The Colts are rolling the dice by starting Daniel Jones against the Texans, even with a fractured fibula in his lower leg. Jones went from limited practice on Wednesday to full-go on Thursday and Friday. He earned his medical clearance, but now faces Houston’s fearsome front and an elite secondary in Week 13.

The Texans boast the NFL’s top defense, allowing just 16.5 points per game and piling up 33 sacks on the season. Their secondary is led by Dino Vasso with stars Derek Stingley Jr. and Kamari Lassiter, limiting opponents to 58.9% completions. This matchup will be brutal for Jones, who enters the game with a 69.1% completion rate, 2,840 yards, and 17 touchdowns.

Houston has recorded 16 sacks in their last three wins, including eight on top quarterbacks like Josh Allen. Will Anderson Jr. and Danielle Hunter will test every inch of Jones’ mobility. After four straight three-and-outs against the Chiefs, the question looms: Can he overcome the pressure and lead Indianapolis to a win?