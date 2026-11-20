A split second of celebration has turned into a full-blown firestorm. Kamari Lassiter picked off Daniel Jones on Thursday Night Football, and what he yelled into the camera afterward is now the talk of NFL social media.

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Former ESPN host Sage Steele has now weighed in, sharing a clip of the moment on X with a blunt message.

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“The N word and what it represents historically is disgusting. That’s a fact. Therefore, I will never comprehend why anyone would choose to glamorize it.”

The remark drew immediate backlash on social media, with viewers calling it offensive and inappropriate for a live broadcast. Both teams came in with three wins, and Houston, coming off blowing a 17-0 lead to the Browns, was trying to keep fading playoff hopes alive.

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Indianapolis opened with a field goal, and Stroud answered with a deep touchdown strike to Nico Collins to make it 7-3.

The interception came early in the second quarter. Jones launched a deep third-down shot for Deion Burks into double coverage, and Lassiter went up and snatched it at the Texans’ 15.

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Then came the reaction. Lassiter headed straight for a camera in the end zone, and Total Pro Sports reported what the microphones caught.

“It’s me.” He followed that with the N-word, twice, on a live Prime Video broadcast.

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Viewers noticed right away. One fan said he was watching with his 6-year-old when it happened and hoped Lassiter would be fined.

Another post noted that he seemed to forget that the broadcast was live.

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No explanation from Lassiter and no word on discipline had surfaced at the time of writing. What is clear is how long he had waited for the moment.

It was his first interception of the season after nine games without one. He had surgery on his wrist earlier in the week, and a controversial late flag on him helped the Browns beat Houston on Sunday.

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He called it frustrating afterward and said he was confused about what he was supposed to do. Earlier this season, the NFL fined him $13,659 for a Week 4 hit on a defenseless player.

Houston cashed in right away, driving 85 yards in 12 plays before C.J. Stroud hit Kayshon Boutte for a 24-yard touchdown and a 14-3 lead. The Texans carried a 17-3 edge into halftime.

Stroud went 13-of-18 for 134 yards with two touchdowns in the first half.

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On the other hand, Steele is no stranger to controversy herself. Her 2021 appearance on Jay Cutler’s podcast set off a storm after she spoke about the network’s vaccine mandate, Barack Obama’s racial identity, and female sports reporters.

The backlash followed her straight back to work, and ESPN took her off the air. She later apologized.

But that was not the end of it. In April 2022, Steele took ESPN and Disney to court, saying the network had suspended her and retaliated against her. ESPN disputed that claim.

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The dispute ended in a settlement in August 2023, but the details never became public.

By then, Steele was ready to move on. After 16 years at ESPN, she chose to leave, making it clear why she wanted out:

“Having successfully settled my case with ESPN/Disney, I have decided to leave so I can exercise my First Amendment rights more freely.”

Steele has now had her unfiltered say on Lassiter, whose first interception in nine games has been pushed into the background by what happened next.