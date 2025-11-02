Does C.J. Stroud Have a Concussion? Texans QB Heads to Locker Room vs. Broncos After Head Injury

Houston Texans fans got a scare during the week 9 game against the Denver Broncos when their star quarterback C.J. Stroud took a hard hit to the head. While trying to slide, Stroud’s head struck the ground, forcing him out of the game for evaluation for a possible concussion.

Backup QB Davis Mills had to step in while the team awaited updates. According to the latest reports, Stroud was being checked for a concussion, and his return remains uncertain, as an update has been provided for his injury.

“#7 QB C.J. Stroud is being evaluated for a concussion and his return is questionable,” Texans’ X handle read. Here’s a detailed breakdown of what happened.

Stroud had been 6 of 10 for 79 yards across three drives before the incident. The incident took place in the second quarter. The QB was trying to slide forward when he got hit at the end of a 6-yard scramble. His head hit the turf after Broncos cornerback Kris Abrams-Draine made contact with him. Fans watched in concern as Stroud lay motionless. It was Broncos linebacker Alex Singleton who quickly signaled to the Texans’ sideline for medical attention.

With that, Stroud has been ruled out after careful monitoring from medical staff. This means Stroud will face thorough evaluations and a step-by-step process before getting back on the field. Under league rules, anyone diagnosed or even suspected of having a concussion cannot return to the same game or practice. Such can be the case of Stroud and Houston, who have to manage the rest of the game without their starter.

Stroud’s comeback momentum hits a scary pause after a head injury

After a sluggish start, Houston started to show signs of improvement. The first three weeks were horrible for the Texans with back-to-back losses. But the week 4 game against the Tennessee Titans was something else. DeMeco Ryans’ Texans bounced back with a crushing 26-0 victory over the Titans. Stroud gave a strong performance, completing 22 of 28 passes for 233 yards and 2 TDs. His impactful outings didn’t just stop there; the following week was even more exceptional for the quarterback.

In the week 5 match against the Baltimore Ravens, Stroud led the offense in a convincing 44-10 victory. He completed 23 of 27 passes for 244 yards and scored 4 TDs. After the game, his QBR rose to 99.4. Even after displaying a strong performance, Strouds has been a true leader and gave the credit where it was due.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“Without them, there’s no me. Without them, there’s no [Nico] Collins, there’s no [Woody] Marks, there’s no [Nick] Chubb, there’s none of us,” Stroud said earlier, per Keith Cummings of Sports Illustrated. “They’re the heartbeat and the soul of our team.”

While Stroud’s comeback may be temporarily halted with no clear update on his return, Texans fans remain optimistic about a quick return. His toughness and determinations gives everyone faith that he’ll return even stronger. Both fans and experts are eager to see him back on the field…completely healthy and ready to continue proving why he’s the franchise quarterback for Houston.