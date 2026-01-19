Emotional CJ Stroud Ends Texans Chapter as DeMeco Ryans Puts All Blame on Offense for Patriots Loss

Watch What’s Trending Now!

CJ Stroud walked off the field Sunday night knowing something felt off. The scoreboard read 28–16, and the Houston Texans were left stunned. For Stroud, it was not just a playoff loss. Instead, it was one of the roughest outings of his career. Four interceptions told the story early, and by the time the dust settled, the season was already slipping away. Still, the silence afterward said even more.

After that, the tone shifted when Stroud spoke. With the season over, he made it clear in this chapter that Texans Nation is not finished. Talking postgame, Stroud explained they are done with the season, and now he and the Texans are moving on from it.

“I just want them to know that I love them, and I told them that. And I will always be there for them, I know they’re there for me. So this isn’t the end, this is just something in my story, in our story, as Texans, that God willing, it’ll get better soon,” he said.

Meanwhile, the damage had already been done before halftime. All four interceptions came early, putting Houston in a deep hole. Although the second half looked cleaner on paper, it did not change the result. The Texans managed only six points after the break and, more importantly, none in the fourth quarter. As a result, any late push never really arrived.

Following that, Stroud did not dodge responsibility. Speaking to reporters after the game, he was his own toughest judge. He spoke honestly about Sunday night and zoomed out to the full season. There was no finger-pointing. Instead, he owned the lows and admitted the standard was higher.

“When I look back on it, I feel like I let people down, and I’m not happy with that. It hurts. I’m not used to it. I didn’t play my best this year, but I’m going to respond, I’m going to keep my chest out and my chin up high,” Stroud said.

Statistically, the night was brutal. Stroud finished 20 of 47 for 212 yards, one touchdown, and four interceptions. Along the way, he landed in an unwanted record book. He became the first player since Kerry Collins in 1998 to throw four picks while completing under 43 percent of his passes.

On top of that, he is now the first player ever with five interceptions and five fumbles in a single postseason since 1991. For Mike Vrabel and the Pats, the win sent a message. For Stroud and Space City, it marked the start of a long response.

