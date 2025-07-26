Emotional DeMeco Ryans Mourns Texans Teammate After 38-YO Veteran’s Tragic Death

You can diagram plays all day, but some moments in football go far beyond the X’s and O’s. They’re about brotherhood and pain. And, it is also about looking around the locker room and realizing someone you loved isn’t coming back. As the Houston Texans kicked off their 2025 campaign under the scorching July sun, head coach DeMeco Ryans wasn’t just thinking about football. He was thinking about family and loss. And, it led him to think of his teammate who used to suit up beside him, and who has now gone far too soon.

Bryan Braman, a former Texans and Eagles linebacker, who we know for his motor and infectious locker room energy, passed away on July 17, 2025, after a quiet and courageous battle with brain cancer. He was only 38. The news hit Ryans hard. Visibly emotional, he paused training camp to pay tribute. “Very surprising, unfortunate loss,” Ryans shared with heavy pain. He also recounted the days when he shared the field with Braman in Houston and Philly.

Raised in Spokane, Washington, Bryan Allan Braman came from humble beginnings. At one point, his family battled homelessness. But adversity only sharpened his resolve. After stops at Idaho and Long Beach City College, Braman found his footing at West Texas A&M, where he earned All-Lone Star Conference honors.

Houston Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans on the sideline in the second half of an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts in Houston, Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023.

In 2011, the Texans took a chance on the undrafted linebacker, and he never looked back. “A guy who by other people’s means shouldn’t have made it,” Ryans said. “But he made it because he was a hard worker and he was dedicated to his craft.” Braman was particularly known for one fearless, now-iconic moment. That is, a helmetless special-teams tackle that went viral.

His NFL journey included 97 games played, 1.5 sacks, 56 tackles, multiple blocked punts, and a Super Bowl LII championship ring with the Eagles. This also includes 1,861 special-teams snaps, which defines his heart-first identity. Off the field, he was a devoted father to two daughters, Blakely (11) and Marlowe (8). Along with this, he was a respected figure in his community, investing in youth coaching and charitable causes across Texas.

DeMeco Ryans’ journey through loss

Talking of DeMeco’s bond with Braman, their journey began in 2011, wherein Ryans was the veteran leader of Houston’s defense, and Braman was a fiery undrafted longshot. Interestingly, Ryans quickly recognized Braman’s contributions to the team, though. In 2014, they got back together in Philadelphia. What started off as respect turned into true friendship. DeMeco even appreciated him for his unwavering dedication and loyalty to his craft. Not just this, Ryan also sent emotional prayers to his family to suffer this pain. “He leaves behind two kids… and I just continue to pray for that family,” he mentioned. Clearly, this remark reflects the sense of brotherhood that dominates the NFL.

However, this was not the first time his bond with a former teammate caught the public eye. Even in 2023, he went through the same pain with the passing of his former teammate Jacoby Jones. “It’s like last year I remember being here and speaking about [Jacoby], and now again with Braman,” Ryans said. “It’s unfortunate to lose guys at such a young age,” he added further.

Amidst this, Ryan has led with suffering and dedication, both as a coach and as a player. In the meantime, he did not forget to give credit to those who paved the way with him. He went on to honor his legacy, saying he was vibrant and played the game with an “undeniable passion and edge.”

Additionally, he also expressed his pain, recalling his locker room moments with him. “It’s tough,” he stated in a heavy voice. The growth is as real as the pain. The first day of training camp was indeed that day. But it was also a day of remembering for DeMeco Ryans. The energy, hustle, and legacy of Bryan Braman endure in every player Ryan encourages to give it their all.