Texans Exec Wants ‘Best Available Players’ for CJ Stroud & Explains 0-Line Changes With Laremy Tunsil Trade

Picture this: CJ Stroud stepping back in the pocket, feeling that heat—52 sacks last year—yet still torching defenses for 7.8K+ yards and 43 TDs in just two seasons. He snagged OROY in ’23 with a slick 4,108 yards and a 23:5 TD‑INT split, making defenders look like they were playing Mortal Kombat on easy mode. That’s our hook, baby—raw numbers that scream both chaos and promise.

Now, flip the tape to Houston HQ, where they just shipped off Laremy Tunsil, a five‑time Pro Bowler with a $28.5M cap hit, to Washington for a bundle of picks—a ’25 third, a ’25 seventh, a ’26 second, and a ’26 fourth. Cap relief? Check. Future ammo? Double‑check. Assistant GM Chris Blanco—you know, the guy who’s always preaching “best five on the field”—laid it out: “Yeah, it’s always about the best five,” he said, pausing as if to let that sink in.

“In terms of a reset, like change is inevitable. That’s life. That’s football.” Then he hit us with, “And for us in personnel, like we’re always going to present, you know, the best available players.” Translation: nostalgia’s for old VHS tapes—this crew’s streaming in HD.

Let’s talk culture: GM Nick Caserio and HC DeMeco Ryans aren’t just stacking bodies—they’re forging a brotherhood. Think ’70s Steel Curtain, minus the polyester. It’s grit over glam, where every guy on the depth chart is as vital as Stroud himself.

Legend has it that during one chaotic OTA scramble, rookie Aireontae Ersery stepped up, blocked like his life depended on it, then offered a teammate his own Gatorade. That’s the vibe: selfless hustle meets Texas tenacity.

CJ Stroud trench harmony, or Houston headache?

Enter the new O‑line mix: Cam Robinson, Trent Brown, Laken Tomlinson, Tytus Howard, plus Ersery and Blake Fisher. Over $100M in contracts is on the line—Howard alone pockets $56M—but none of that matters if they can’t sync. New OC Nick Caley’s scheme, a blend of quick‑hit concepts and motion plays, could turn this ragtag crew into a symphony—or leave them sounding like a busted jukebox.

Blanco’s candid: “So, in terms of like the O‑line specifically, like we won’t really know anything until we get pads on.” He shrugged, then added, “But one thing I know between Nick and DeMeco, like the best five will be on the field.” Cue the poetic turn: imagine Stroud—helmet gleaming under Houston lights—dropping dimes, slicing through blitzes like the Lone Star State slicing carne asada.

Picture that ’25 Week 5 clash in Baltimore, with Anderson Jr. roaming like a linebacker possessed, or the Week 14 showdown in Kansas City, where the line stands tall against Patrick Mahomes’ magician tricks. It’s football as art, each play a brushstroke on the gridiron canvas.

Yet every masterpiece dangles on a knife’s edge. If this O‑line falls apart, Stroud’s scrambling, and Houston’s left drafting regrets. But if they gel—if Robinson and Howard lock into a rhythm worthy of a championship montage—then this city will be chanting his name like gospel in church. No cheesy slogans needed; the poetry of the pads will speak for itself.