Texans Fans Want to Erase Deshaun Watson From Franchise History as JJ Watt Brings Past & Present Together

It’s not every day that a legend walks back into the locker room and instantly shakes up the vibe. But when JJ Watt showed up at Texans‘ minicamp, something shifted. It wasn’t just the energy on the field. With everyone buzzing, there was a bigger conversation brewing beyond nostalgia and old memories. And the question that rose from it was what – and who – really matters in Texans’ history. While Watt’s presence was a clear unifying force, there was a clear divide over another name from the pages of history: Deshaun Watson. So what’s going on?

JJ Watt had once touted the current Texans QB C.J. Stroud in a big way. As Watt had said before the start of the ‘24 season, “He had the best rookie quarterback season of all-time. He needs to keep doing what he’s been doing. Leading his guys, being a great teammate, distributing the ball all over the field.” And after a 10-7 season where Stroud posted 3,727 yards, about 400 yards and three touchdowns short of his rookie year explosion, Watt came back, and doubled down on his old team again.

JJ Watt’s visit wasn’t just a feel-good cameo moment. It was a vote of confidence on the team from its greatest defensive cornerstone. A viral video of Stroud eagerly discussing plays with Watt made the rounds recently. The caption “Past 🤝 Present” summed it up perfectly. Even Watt reposted it with the words “One hell of a squad. These guys are easy to root for. Goons on the field, great guys off.” The viral moment highlighted the franchise’s efforts to connect its storied past with a promising future. Not just through legacies, but by fostering active relationships between legends and rising stars. And for JJ Watt, this wasn’t the first time he’s had a great relationship with a quarterback. Even when he was running with Watson during their time with the Texans, Watt was all for his QB.

Deshaun Watson had once called JJ Watt the GOAT, and Watt had supported his old QB while he himself moved on to the Cardinals. At the time, Watt had said, “I tell him, the one thing I want for Deshaun Watson is for him to be happy. He deserves it. And I want him to be happy, so whatever that looks like for him, that’s what I want for him.” And for Deshaun, happiness looked like the Cleveland Browns as he made the move after the 2021 season. Now, as JJ Watt became a blast from the past for the new Texans team, it sparked the question of who truly belongs in the all-time greats club. And notably, Deshaun Watson turned a few heads here.

Fans call to replace Deshaun Watson’s Texans legacy

Under the viral clip of JJ Watt and CJ Stroud, the Texans Chronicle ranked the top 5 players in Houston’s history. JJ Watt stole the crown with his 3x Defensive Player of the Year award. Coming in second was WR Andre Johnson with his seven Pro Bowls. The third spot went to Arian Foster with the most rushing yards ever amassed by an RB in Houston (6472). The fourth was QB Deshaun Watson for the highest single-season yards. Watson had thrown for a massive 4,823 yards in the 2020 season for the Texans. And bringing up the rear at No. 5 was linebacker Brian Cushing with the most combined tackles as a Texans player. Throughout his nine seasons with the Texans, Cushing had notably racked up a total of 664 tackles (424 solo and 240 assists). But was everybody on board with the rankings?

Deshaun Watson’s No. 4 ranking didn’t go over well. As one fan noted, “After this season, Deshaun Watson might not even be considered a top 10 Houston Texans player in franchise history Bias aside”. Stroud has already logged 4000+ yards in his rookie season. While the numbers came a little lower last season, many believe the ‘25 season will be his chance to cross Watson’s record. But is that all for Watson? Not by a long shot. Another fan wrote, “Watson and Cushing don’t belong Replace them with Hopkins (who probably should be #3 and Duane Brown.” Through his 7 years with the Texans, DeAndre Hopkins had racked up an impressive 8,602 yards with 65 TDs. As for offensive tackle Brown, he was a part of the Texans from 2008 through a part of 2017. During this time, he notably had 9 tackles.

Another fan also went for Hopkins replacing Watson as they wrote, “Top 5 worst Texans takes I’ve ever hear Deshaun Watson over D Hop is short bus dumb.” Another person was all for removing Watson and adding one of three options. “Replace Watson with Eric Winston Duane Brown or Chris Meyers,” they wrote. But the best change to the list didn’t mention Watson, but added one legend’s name. “Damn not seeing Meco name not on this list is crazy,” the person wrote. The current HC for the Texans, DeMeco Ryans, was a legendary linebacker in his own right back in the day. In fact he holds the Texans record for most career solo tackles with 479. While fans made the case for other players, Watson being removed from the pages of Texans’ history seemed to be the common theme. And it wasn’t just about who put the best stats up there.

The debate over Deshaun Watson’s place in Texans history was more than just a fan discussion. It was a clear reflection of the team’s desire to move forward. Watson’s legacy is complicated by his off-field controversies and the trade to the Browns. Watson is currently trying to make a comeback in the Browns’ crowded QB room and is not looking back. JJ Watt’s first place and his spending time with the boys symbolize the franchise’s efforts to honor its roots while building for the future. But as fans rally to replace Watson with other players, it’s clear that for many, Watson’s legacy is best left in the past.