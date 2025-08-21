Texans HC Confirms Nick Caley’s Fate After CJ Stroud’s Blunt Assessment of OC

The Texans brought in OC Nick Caley this year as their new offensive coordinator for one reason: their offense needed a boost. Last season, Houston slid backward in both scoring (21.9) and total yards (319.7). So, HC DeMeco Ryans fired OC Bobby Slowik and turned to Nick Caley to design a new attack. Why Caley? Because he had soaked up lessons from two different offensive systems.

With the Patriots, he worked under Bill Belichick and Josh McDaniels to manage veterans like Rob Gronkowski, earning two Super Bowl rings along the way. Later, with the Rams, Caley became both tight ends coach and passing game coordinator. That mix of experience made him appealing. But here in Houston, Caley isn’t just installing plays – he has been learning on the job.

For the Texans’ offense to play better this year, Nick Caley also has to communicate with DeMeco Ryans. And if you ask the Texans’ owners, the coaches have already found chemistry to lead the team. Cal and Hannah McNair recently shared how Ryans and Caley started with no real connection. Yet, through their early interviews and shared vision, they clicked. Cal McNair even called the pairing “a good team.” And that connection became evident recently when Ryans revealed a crucial decision that he made regarding Caley.

via Imago January 11, 2025: Houston Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans during a playoff game between the Los Angeles Chargers and the Houston Texans in Houston, TX. .. /CSM Houston USA – ZUMAc04_ 20250111_faf_c04_051 Copyright: xTraskxSmithx

Ahead of the joint practice with the Lions, DeMeco Ryans was asked by reporters where his coaches might be stationed on gameday. And he was quick to clarify that it had already been finalized where Nick Caley would be positioned. Ryans said, “We’ve set where we’ll be. Caley will be down, calling plays.” The head coach further explained that it was a decision mutually agreed on with the OC himself. “He felt comfortable being down… how he operated on the sidelines, just being able to talk and connect with the guys, which he does a really good job of,” Ryans added.

So, according to DeMeco Ryans, the energy, passion, and quick in-person adjustments outweighed the bird’s-eye view of the booth. But that decision had not been taken easily by the coach. Nick Caley had tested both spots – the booth and the sideline while the Texans faced the Vikings and the Panthers in the preseason. While the Texans lost the matchup against the Vikings 20-10, they won the next one against the Panthers 20-3. So, maybe that also factored into Caley deciding to settle on being closer to players. Doesn’t that say a lot about his style?

It turns out that Nick Caley values face-to-face communication over headset chatter. The offensive coordinator himself admitted as much. “I like to look guys in the eyes… I can cut a few steps out that way,” he said. Direct, simple, efficient. It feels like a coach who wants to lead by presence, not just words. And Texans’ QB CJ Stroud took note of that and much more when he played under Caley’s new system recently.

CJ Stroud Provides Insights Into Nick Caley’s Coaching Style

We got an early look at how the collaboration between Nick Caley and the Texans’ OL would work in the preseason game against Carolina. With a makeshift offensive line missing some starters, Houston still gave up only one sack and ran for 109 yards on 28 carries. That’s balance and efficiency. More importantly, it was a sign that Caley’s ideas are already taking hold. As such, CJ Stroud, who also played in this game, didn’t hold back on sharing some insights on what he thinks about Caley so far.

In Houston’s 20–3 win over the Panthers, CJ Stroud completed 6 of 8 passes for 44 yards with 1 TD and no INTs. Then post-game, the QB gave his assessment of his new play-caller as he said, “He handled it great, very communicative… I think that’s a great thing for the offense.” But Stroud didn’t sugarcoat Nick Caley’s inexperience, as he also said, “He’s still learning a lot, being a first-time play caller.” The quarterback further made it clear that he values the energy and juice Nick Caley brings to the team. And it’s easy to see why that matters. An OC doesn’t just design plays – he sets the tone.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

CJ Stroud then also stated that he was “excited to work” with Nick Caley every day. Why? Because the quarterback wants to “try to build a relationship” with the play-caller. The QB further revealed what he appreciates about Caley as he said, “He’s done a good job relating to the players and always asking us what we want, how we want to do things, and making it player-owned. I love that of him.”

Isn’t that what modern offenses thrive on – collaboration instead of control? Moreover, Nick Caley himself sounded just as upbeat about the Texans’ roster. “They work, they love football… I’ve been very pleased with them,” he said. That mutual respect in the team could be the difference in turning Houston’s offense into a true strength this year.