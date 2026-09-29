Texans HC DeMeco Ryans Clears Stance on Replacing OC After CJ Stroud Seemingly Shaded Nick Caley After Loss

What is wrong with the Houston Texans? Offensively, a lot! The team is in a whirlwind of chaos, standing at 0-3 after their 19-17 loss against the Indianapolis Colts. And it goes without saying that the offensive line is under the spotlight, along with OC Nick Caley.

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It is not just the fans. The media also wanted to know whether head coach DeMeco Ryans would consider sacking Caley. What did he say?

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“Nope, we’re all in this thing together,” Ryans said, as reported by Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston.

This comment comes after quarterback C.J. Stroud earlier questioned the offensive stoutness that underachieved despite the defense providing three takeaways to help the team.

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This offensive struggle boils down to two factors: the crumbling offensive line that has made Stroud run for his life in order to not get sacked, and the running game that feels stagnant in what really should be the most active squad on the team.

Even Ryans was responsible for some of the mistakes during the game.

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He opted to chase the bigger reward, going for double the points instead of settling. It backfired. The call ended with David Montgomery taking a stretch run to the outside, only for the defense to shut it down behind the line of scrimmage and force a turnover on downs.

Let us not forget the multiple mistakes during the Colts game. For instance, Ka’imi Fairbairn’s kick was out of the end zone, and led to a touchback. No wonder Stroud was frustrated.

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“We got to follow that motto, just like we can’t just play conservative. We got to be aggressive and attack and not be ‘the attacked,’” Stroud said after the loss. “I think we’ll look at it and be better.”

The Texans’ offense stats really are horrendous.

Their quarterback has been sacked a total of 10 times already in the first three games of the season.

Stroud was sacked four times against the Bengals alone.

Not to mention that the Texans have averaged just 84.7 rushing yards per game, ranking 30th in the league, collecting just 70 rushing yards against the Colts.

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While Stroud seemed to have put some shade on Caley, Ryans has defended his staff, who is handling the offense for the second season now.

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“Every week, everything is changeable. It’s just a matter of getting the communication down, getting the plays in, doing what we need to do. That’s one thing about [Offensive Coordinator Nick] Caley’s system and what he’s capable of doing. He’s willing to adjust and adapt to what we need.”

Ryans chooses to stand with Caley, amid the outrage from fans, and last season’s results could be the reason.

DeMeco Ryans is hoping for a 2025-like miracle

Caley was hired last season and gradually worked his schemes and had success, leading an offense that scored 404 points last season, the second-most points in franchise history.

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The team accomplished that while also committing the second-fewest turnovers in the NFL with 12. As for the offensive line, it allowed only 31 sacks, the fewest in the franchise since 2014. Achieving these records in the first season with a new team isn’t child’s play, and Ryans is surely not overlooking it.

Now, even with the team going 0-3, Ryans still believes in his OC. This belief stems from last season, when the team was in the same situation but finished 12-5, becoming the seventh team in NFL history to reach the Divisional Round after starting 0-3.

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“0-3 is where we are right now. The only way we can do anything about it is to go through it,” Ryans said. “We’re going through it right now; it’s adversity, it happens. For me, it starts with me. I have to do a better job of getting our guys ready to roll.”

Despite Stroud’s comments regarding the offensive plays, Ryans still believes that the team is capable of making a comeback and wants to give it his all.

Owner Cal McNair also said Ryans “is really good at keeping the team together,” and wants the decisions to flip his team’s way in Week 4. The Texans will face added pressure to perform in their next game against the Dallas Cowboys, as they play at home at NRG Stadium, with the Cowboys coming in at 1-2.