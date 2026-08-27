Texans’ Hit with Rough News as Braden Smith Injury More Serious Than Initially Expected

A player going down during practice can instantly change the mood around the team, especially when that player was brought in to strengthen a particular position. That is exactly what happened with the Houston Texans, and just when they thought the situation couldn’t get worse following their offensive tackle’s injury, the recent diagnosis said otherwise.

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“Texans RT Braden Smith, who was carted off from practice this week, suffered an injury to his plantar fascia. He could miss “a few weeks”, per a source, but it is not considered a long-term injury,” wrote NFL analyst Adam Schefter on X.

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Braden Smith was reported to have suffered a foot injury during the team’s joint practice with the Carolina Panthers on Wednesday. He was carted off the field, but at that time, head coach DeMeco Ryan had no update on the injury. However, the plantar fascia diagnosis has now been confirmed, and he could be out for a few weeks.

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The Texans will be relieved that the injury is not a long-term setback, and he could be seen in action soon.

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In Smith’s absence, Trent Brown is expected to fill in at the position. The one-time Pro Bowler had already been getting more reps in training, and this setback to Smith means that he will be able to take over the role at least in the Week 1 game against the Buffalo Bills on September 13.

“It’s been valuable to us to have Trent at this time,” HC Ryans said. “We didn’t have Trent, he wasn’t able to go through Training Camp. I know for anybody who’s able to go through camp and get those reps, it’s only going to be beneficial for you to come to the season and Trent has done a good job.

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:We see if you look at the runs and when we’re out there, if you’re running behind Trent, there’s going to be a lane and that’s what he does. He moves people with ease. It’s hard to get around him. In pass rush, it’s hard to go through him. He’s one of the better guys with his size and his ability. I think the quarterback likes him and also the running backs like running behind him because he provides that kind of lane for us.”

The Houston Texans had heavily invested in Smith, signing him this offseason to a two-year contract worth a base value of $20 million that can reach up to $25 million with incentives.

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Smith spent the first eight seasons of his career with the Indianapolis Colts, starting 105 games during that span. His experience makes his absence more noticeable than just losing another body from the offensive line.

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That level of experience gave Texans a reliable veteran as they tried to protect their quarterback and establish consistency up front. Yet, Houston has another option in third-year tackle Blake Fisher.

“I’m really pleased with Blake. I’m proud of the work that he’s put in. He’s shown up daily. He’s improved. He’s taking the coaching really well. And that’s what it looks like. When you put the work in, you can get better, and Blake has shown that tremendously,” said head coach DeMeco Ryans.

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The former Notre Dame standout has 15 career starts in 31 games and has made remarkable progress during the offseason. HC DeMeco Ryans appreciated Fisher’s development, calling him the team’s most improved offensive lineman. His development can be valuable if Smith’s recovery takes longer than expected.

Fisher has already gained meaningful NFL experience, as he started 10 of 16 games last season. While he may not immediately replace Smith, his growth surely gives Texans some insurance along the offensive line.

The Texans also have little reason to rush Smith back. A plantar fascia injury can be difficult for an offensive lineman because the position needs constant movement, balance, and force through the feet.

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Though the injury is considered short-term, Houston will prioritize having the veteran fully healthy rather than risking a setback before the season gets underway.

A few weeks on the sideline could still have consequences, but Houston will now have to depend on Brown and its developing depth while waiting for its right tackle to return.