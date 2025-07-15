Houston Officials Aid CJ Stroud, Tank Dell After Texans WR’s 4-Figure Gesture

Once again, CJ Stroud and Tank Dell are teaming up—but this time, it’s not just for touchdowns at NRG. Just days ago, Dell made a move that turned heads beyond the football field. The Texans‘ wideout handed over a $2,000 check to the CJ Stroud Foundation to support local outreach. The message from Stroud’s camp? Straight from the heart. “Huge shoutout and thank you to @smalls_sliders and @tankdell for the generous donation! Your support means a great deal to us and will go a long way in helping us continue to contribute towards the community!” the Foundation’s account wrote on social media.

Now, if you’ve followed these two before their rise in the H-Town spotlight, this comes as no surprise. Dell’s been hosting charity TopGolf events for the local Boys and Girls Club since his rookie season. Meanwhile, Stroud’s off-field heroics keep stacking up. Just last month, when several kids at Space City Church couldn’t afford summer camp, Pastor Vaughaligan Walwyn called for help. Stroud didn’t hesitate—he covered full fees for seven kids, fittingly matching his jersey number.

So naturally, it makes sense that the duo is now linking arms with Houston officials for something even bigger—“Houston’s Hope For the Future Back to School Giveaway.” As shared on the Foundation’s page, “Come join us for the Houston’s Hope For the Future Back to School Giveaway on July 19! Presented by the CJ Stroud Foundation in partnership with the Houston City Controller’s Office, Harris County District Attorney’s Office, Harris County Sheriff’s Office and the Houston Texans YMCA.”

Moreover, this isn’t just a name-drop affair. The event will host Houston leaders like City Controller Chris Hollins, Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, and DA Sean Teare—alongside Dell and Stroud themselves. The event will have a backpack giveaway, free food from Smalls Sliders, live music from a DJ, and a walk-through of local community resources.

Mark your calendars. The event kicks off Saturday, July 19, 2025, from 1 PM to 3 PM at the Houston Texans YMCA, 5202 Griggs Rd, Houston, TX 77021. If you’re in the heart of Space City, show up. Just like Stroud, who keeps showing up. Days before this, Stroud’s stepped up for another cause.

CJ Stroud steps up for Texas flood victims

What happened in Kerr County was nothing short of heartbreaking. Flash floods ripped through Texas Hill Country, leaving entire neighborhoods in ruins. At least 43 lives were lost—including 15 children. With images of shattered homes, twisted trees, and cars tossed like matchsticks, the Lone Star State woke up to a morning no one ever wants to relive.

Worse still, the destruction came fast—too fast. The Guadalupe River rose an unbelievable 26 feet in just 45 minutes. That’s how quickly everything turned. Families barely had time to grab their loved ones. As more rain hammered down around San Antonio, flash flood warnings screamed through the night. And the uncertainty about the missing only made it harder to breathe.

But then again, moments like these are when leaders step forward. And CJ Stroud, the man leading the charge for Space City’s football hopes, didn’t stay silent. His foundation released a powerful message: “We are deeply saddened by all the devastation caused by the floods in Kerr county, and the Hill Country Communities. Our hearts are with the families affected. We pray for strength, hope and healing.” On top of that, Stroud added on his IG story, “Praying for Texas.”

Meanwhile, others from H-Town rose up, too. Former-Texan JJ Watt wrote, “Devastated reading about these flash floods in Texas. Please bring those girls home safely.” But it was the Deep Steel Blue franchise that delivered the loudest statement. The Texans pledged $500,000, promising the funds would go toward “support and resources for the communities impacted by the devastating flooding.” Because when the heart of Texas aches, H-Town always shows up.