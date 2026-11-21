In January 2020, the Houston Texans led the Kansas City Chiefs 24-0 in the playoffs, then lost after Kansas City scored 41 straight points. This month, the Texans gave away another big lead, a 17-point advantage over the Cleveland Browns, and a local sports host is paying for believing the game was over.

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“Texans blow 17-point lead, forcing sports host into 11-mile walk,” KHOU 11 News Houston’s Jason Bristol wrote on X. “[Landry Locker] walks 11 miles to his Texans YouTube watch party at Spanky’s Pizza after losing a bet on Houston’s blown 17-point lead against the Browns.”

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The game took place during Week 10 between the Texans and the Browns on November 15, when Houston jumped out to an early 17-0 lead in the second quarter. Convinced the game was over, Houston reporter Landry Locker posted on social media that he would walk to his upcoming YouTube watch party with fellow journalist Cody Stoots if the Texans somehow squandered the advantage.

“Have already said I will walk 14 miles to Spanky’s for the S&L gathering with @Cody_Stoots and me on Thursday Night if they blow this game and will buy everyone a beer,” Locker wrote on X.

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Unfortunately for him, Cleveland rallied behind former Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson, scoring 20 unanswered points before eventually winning 27-24. The loss dropped Houston to 3-6 on the season and put Locker on the hook for his promise.

Locker made the walk on Thursday, November 19, and it took him about three hours. Bristol briefly walked alongside him to cover the payoff. Locker noted the walk was largely uneventful, aside from spotting a dead chicken along the route

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As for the route, Locker, who hosts The Locker Room with Landry Locker and co-hosts S&L Texans Talk with Cody Stoots, walked roughly 11 miles from Spring Branch to Spanky’s Pizza in Sharpstown, where his show was hosting a watch party ahead of the Texans’ Thursday night game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Explaining why he followed through on the grueling trek, Locker told KHOU 11, “It’s about accountability… If I’m going to say that the game is over at 17-0, there’s got to be some consequences for my penalty,” a subtle jab at the Texans’ own penalty-plagued season.

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Additionally, before kickoff on Thursday night, November 19, Landry Locker warned that if Houston lost to the Colts, he would make the 11-mile walk all over again. However, the Texans robbed Locker of that move by beating the Colts 26-3 in Week 11.