Injured Tank Dell Issues Strong Message to CJ Stroud as Texans WR Rehabs

Last season’s pain was written all over CJ Stroud’s face that Saturday night. His Houston Texans had just lost to Kansas City, but the score didn’t matter anymore. Tank Dell was heading to the hospital with a serious left knee injury, and Stroud couldn’t hide his emotions. “It’s not easy to just let it go, especially—it’s my best friend,” Stroud said after the game. Those words carried real weight. These weren’t just teammates—they were brothers who entered the NFL together as second-year pros. They celebrate victories and lift each other during tough moments, like when Dell went catchless against Green Bay in Week 7 last season. Now, this offseason, Tank doesn’t forget his ‘best friend’ CJ. He sent him a message.

Monday hit different when Tank Dell dropped something on his Instagram story. Stroud had posted a summer grind reel. Tank reshared it instantly, adding his own caption: “I’m right there with you all year long.” That’s brotherhood right there.

Tank can’t physically be grinding alongside CJ right now. But his spirit? It’s locked in completely with his best friend.

CJ’s training camp work isn’t just important. Indeed, it’s critical. The Texans are staring down the 2025 season with championship dreams. They’ve got their franchise quarterback locked and loaded. Nico Collins headlines a solid receiving corps. The defense looks stacked on paper, potentially top-five material.

But here’s the brutal reality, Sports Illustrated‘s Conor Orr just laid out. His latest Super Bowl projections ranked the top 12 teams with championship ceilings. Teams like Cincinnati, Tampa Bay, and even the Chargers earned spots. However, the Texans got left out in the cold. The skepticism centers on Houston’s offensive line mess. Trading away Laremy Tunsil to Washington created massive holes. Many analysts think the Texans’ fixes won’t be enough for a title run. That puts even more pressure on Stroud to elevate everyone around him.

Stroud’s summer grind becomes more crucial than ever. Every rep matters more. Every connection with other receivers needs to be perfect. The pressure’s mounting with championship expectations weighing heavily. Tank’s caption wasn’t just social media fluff. It was a promise. A commitment from one brother to another. And the Texans need every advantage they can get. Having Stroud locked in mentally and physically gives them their best shot.

Tank’s support from the sidelines might be exactly what his quarterback needs to hear. However, the injury report tells the whole devastating story.

Recovery mode: Tank Dell’s comeback gets green light from coach Ryans

Tank Dell isn’t suiting up anytime soon, but his coach couldn’t sound more confident about where things stand. The Texans receiver destroyed his knee in Week 16 against Kansas City. What happened next was brutal. Collision with teammate Jared Wayne left Dell with a dislocated knee, torn ACL, MCL, LCL, and a damaged meniscus. Two surgeries later, Dell’s grinding through rehab. Coach DeMeco Ryans painted an encouraging picture Monday when reporters asked about his star receiver’s progress.

“Tank is doing great,” Ryans told reporters, per KPRC 2’s Aaron Wilson. “He’s in good spirits. Tank is on the road to recovery. He’s doing really well on his rehab process. He’s in a really good spot, so excited to see how that continues to progress.” That optimism means everything right now. Dell’s injury was catastrophic by any measure. Multiple ligament tears don’t heal overnight.

However, Ryans isn’t panicking about timelines or rushing his young playmaker back. “He’ll be back when it’s time for Tank to be back,” Ryans said. “There’s nothing to rush. There’s no set timeline or we need him back by this certain date. We need Tank back when Tank is ready to be Tank, and that’s good enough for me.” Smart approach from a coach who gets it.

The Texans already made moves to cover Dell’s absence. They traded for Christian Kirk, signed Justin Watson, and Braxton Berrios. They drafted Iowa State receivers Jayden Higgins and Jaylin Noel in rounds two and three. These additions weren’t just about replacing Stefon Diggs, who bolted for New England. They’re insurance for Dell’s situation. The front office built depth, knowing their explosive receiver needed time to heal properly. Ryans’s patience speaks volumes about Dell’s long-term value to this franchise.