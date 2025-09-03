Jimmie Ward’s Lawyer Shares Update on Texans Safety’s Legal Trouble After Heinous Accusations

“We are gathering information and have no further comment at this time,” the Texans told KPRC 2 regarding Jimmie Ward. After his foot surgery, Ward was expected to return this year. In June, he was reportedly arrested and accused of a felony assault and family violence incident involving a woman in Magnolia, Texas. With just a few days left for the 2025 season to kick off, this is a concerning detail for the team. However, Ward and his attorney have provided a new update that could affect the legal proceedings.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

As per reports, it was back in June when the woman accused the player of assault, including strangulation and muliple threats to her during an incident at their home. After leaving the scene, she filed for an Emergency Protective Order. The case is now scheduled to be presented to a grand jury, though Ward’s lawyer has shared a recent update.

“#Texans safety Jimmie Ward case from attorney Steve Jackson to @KPRC2: ‘Our packet for the grand jury for Houston Texans safety Jimmie Ward is due to be turned over to the District Attorney’s Office Tuesday and is tentatively set to be presented to the grand jury later this week. We believe we have strong information and facts to assist the grand jury to no-bill (not indict) Mr. Ward,’” Aaron Wilson posted on X.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

This comes after Ward’s second arrest on August 7. This time, it was for him reportedly violating previous release conditions by testing positive for alcohol. He reportedly had to spend the night in jail, as per ESPN. Coach DeMeco Ryans was asked about the lawsuit and Ward’s return after a practice session on Aug. 21.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“I know there are a lot of allegations and things with Jimmie. We don’t know the true story, and I hate to jump to judgment on any situation with Jimmie. Let whatever has to happen in the court system, let that play out. But, I think it’s unfair to rush to judgment when allegations and stories come out on players. Everybody’s quick to jump on it and jump on the negative side with the players. Let’s just allow it to play out,” Ryans said.

The coach is urging patience and caution until the court system resolves the matter. As for Ward’s appearance in the game, it won’t likely be this month.

AD

Is Jimmie Ward still under the exempt list?

After the incident, Ward was placed on the commissioner’s exempt list by the Texans. The defensive back is prohibited from practicing or playing while on the exempt list, which is typically reserved for domestic violence cases. Although he was supposed to start the season being in the reserve/PUP list. This is due to offseason foot surgery.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

If he returns to action, this would be his third season with the Texans and his 12th overall in the NFL. With the Texans, Ward has one year remaining on his contract and is owed approximately $3.25 million in 2025. He played 10 games in 2023, recording one interception, and received a one-year extension in August 2024, during which he logged two interceptions in 10 games.

But now, his future playing status remains in question, as the Texans await further developments in his ongoing legal case. How long he remains sidelined and whether he will return to contribute on the field will significantly impact Houston’s defensive depth and strategy for the 2025 campaign.