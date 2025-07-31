Texans Confirm Tragic Injury Update as DeMeco Ryans Sets Roster Expectations 

What DeMeco Ryans didn’t want to deal with this early in training camp is now staring him in the face—injuries. “It’s tough to see guys get injured. It’s deeper than football. We are talking about real people who have real emotions and real feelings who are going through a tough time right now,” Ryans said last December. Fast forward to July 30th, and another blow hit the team.

Rookie defensive lineman Kyonte Hamilton went down during training camp. And from the looks of it, this one’s serious. First reported by NFL insider Aaron Wilson of KPRC2, Hamilton’s injury happened during team drills. “Hamilton got hurt Wednesday morning during a full-team drill and was down on the ground for several minutes receiving medical attention,” Wilson shared. That moment brought everything to a halt.

However, DeMeco Ryans also addressed the situation with the same empathy he’s shown since taking over in Clutch City. “Unfortunately, injuries and things happen,” Ryans said. “You never want to see a guy go down like Kyonte did today and had to be carted off. We just wish him the best. We’ll continue to evaluate him and see where he is, but you never want to see that, we just got to make sure we are staying up and protecting each other.” But sadly, the update got worse. Just hours later, Wilson shared another tough blow for Battle Red Nation: “Surgery tomorrow afternoon for #Texans rookie Kyonte Hamilton, per league source. Expected four month recovery and being placed on injured reserve per a league source.”

To make things tougher, Hamilton wasn’t just another camp body. The Texans grabbed him with the 224th pick in April’s draft, following a four-year grind at Rutgers. He stacked up 110 total tackles, 11 tackles for loss, and six sacks in 51 appearances, making 31 starts on the Scarlet Knights’ front line.

Even more recently, the 6-foot-3 lineman showed clear promise. He posted 44 tackles, five tackles for loss, four sacks, and 24 pressures during his final college season. Houston had high hopes, especially with him being one of just three defensive players they selected, joining Jaylin Smith from USC and Jaylen Reed out of Penn State.

Still, Ryans isn’t letting the adversity shake him. He’s focused on clarity, not chaos. “For me, I don’t swing back-and-forth on the pendulum. It’s better that we go evaluate the film, consistently look at the decision-making, how guys are protecting, how guys are rushing, how guys are covering and running their route…” he said on Texan Wire.

And Ryans isn’t hitting the panic button. He sees it as normal camp competition and loves how both sides keep battling. What stands out most to him is the team’s fire—everyone’s showing up, making plays, and pushing each other every day. However, for Rayans, the injury woes don’t end here.

More bad news for DeMeco Ryans?

The City of Space was supposed to be cruising into August, not limping. The Texans just came off a feel-good season, snatching the AFC South crown and riding CJ Stroud’s Pro Bowl magic. But it seems injuries are not leaving Ryans. And this time, it’s Joe Mixon’s foot throwing the wrench.

Naturally, Houston expected to trot out a healthy two-man punch at running back. Instead, they’re pulling names from contingency lists. As CBS Sports noted, “Houston added a pair of backs already this offseason, selecting Woody Marks on Day 3 of the NFL Draft and signing former Browns star Nick Chubb. If Mixon has to miss games, the Texans could add another rusher to the mix.” In short, what once felt like a loaded backfield now looks more like an open casting call.

Moreover, Ryans isn’t waiting for fate to sort it out. Chubb and Marks are about to split serious reps. And if neither steps up—or if Mixon’s foot keeps dragging into Week 1—the Texans are reportedly considering bringing in yet another name. The playbook’s not the only thing getting revised—so is the depth chart.

Then again, this isn’t just about names. Chubb’s resume speaks for itself—four Pro Bowls say enough. But the body? Different story. Last year, he broke his foot while recovering from a knee that, back in Georgia, was torn to shreds—Torn MCL, LCL, PCL, dislocation, and cartilage damage. Houston knows better than to bank on 17 full games.

Finally, there’s Marks. Yes, he’s flashy on tape. But the rookie hasn’t taken an NFL snap. So trusting him to carry a playoff-contending run game? That’s not bold—it’s risky. And now, with Mixon’s foot flaring up again, Ryans and Nick Caley are left redrawing the offensive rhythm from scratch.