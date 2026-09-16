Kyrie Irving Jumps to Texans’ Azeez Al-Shaair’s Defense After NFL Star Fined Over Political Statement

Houston Texans middle linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair played all 56 defensive snaps and logged 8 combined tackles in the season opener against the Buffalo Bills in a close 31-36 loss. And despite his on-field performance, the biggest postgame development had nothing to do with the box score of the high-scoring game. Instead, it stemmed from a uniform violation during his appearance on the field.

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The NFL has charged Azeez Al-Shaair with an $11,492 fine for displaying an unapproved political message on his eye black strips.

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“Texans Pro Bowl middle linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair fined $11,492 for unauthorized message on eye black Sunday vs. #Bills.”

Right after NFL insider Aaron Wilson reported the financial penalty on X, basketball superstar and point guard for the Dallas Mavericks, Kyrie Irving stepped in, showing support for Azeez Al-Shaair publicly.

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“I’ll take care of his fine,” Kyrie Irving wrote on X, offering financial support to the veteran Texans defender.

Azeez Al-Shaair had written the name of “Hind Rajab”, a 5-year-old Palestinian girl who lost her life alongside her 6 family members when their car came under Israeli military fire in January 2024, during the Israel-Palestine conflict in the Middle East.

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Hind Rajab’s situation caused global outrage, and, in August 2026, the Israeli military confirmed that soldiers fired on the vehicle and announced an internal criminal investigation into the incident.

This isn’t the first time Al-Shaair has been reprimanded with a fine, too. Back in January during Houston’s playoff win against the Pittsburgh Steelers, the NFL fined him $11,593 for writing “Stop The Genocide” on his eye black.

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When he revealed plans to wear the eye black again during their next game against the Patriots, the NFL warned him that he wouldn’t be allowed to play. Only then did Azeez Al-Shaair concede by wearing the eye black during pregame warmups but removing it when post kick off.

Al-Shaair has been clear about using his platform to spread humanitarian awareness.

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“At the end of the day, it’s bigger than me. The things that are going on make people uncomfortable; imagine how those people feel. I think that’s the biggest thing. I have no affiliation, no connection to these people other than the fact that I’m a human being. If you have a heart and you’re a human being, you can see what’s going on in the world, and you check yourself real quick.

“Even when I’m walking off this field, that’s the type of stuff that goes through my head that I have to check myself when I’m sitting here crying about football when there’s people dying every single day.”

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Previously, during the NFL’s My Cause, My Cleats event, the Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee chose to support the Palestine Children’s Relief Fund.

Azeez Al-Shaair believes that if his “platform can bring even a little hope to families in Palestine,” then that is what he wants to use it for.

3x First-Team All-NBA pro and 2016 NBA Champion, Kyrie Irving’s public support shows that for humanitarian causes like this one, one’s sport doesn’t matter; all that matters is one’s conscience.