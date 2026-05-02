LeBron James Makes Hilarious Claim About Will Anderson Jr. After Texans Star Helped Him Up on the Court

LeBron James once again defined Father Time as he helped the Los Angeles Lakers beat the Houston Rockets in Game 5. James scored 28 points with seven rebounds and eight assists to book a spot in the second round of the Western Conference playoffs. Even during the high-pressure playoff environment, King James cracked a hilarious joke after his interaction with the Houston Texans’ defensive end, Will Anderson Jr., during the game.

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“That’s my fourth child. Yeah, him and Bronny are twins and don’t nobody know it,” James said to the media in his locker room after the game. “Me and Savannah have been trying to keep it under wraps for a long time. But no, no disrespect to his parents. I mean, I did not start it. Unbelievable football player, deserving of everything that he’s got. And it was definitely dope to see him. It was definitely dope to see him.”

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James’ comments come from a recent social media thread that showed the similarity between the Texans star and James’ son, Bronny, who is also a player on the Lakers.

With 7:40 left in the third quarter, James went in for a layup to extend the Lakers’ lead, which led to him falling on the floor right in front of the NFL player. Anderson gave his hand to help the legendary NBA player up, and the two exchanged a quick warm embrace before he went back to help the Lakers complete a 98-78 blowout win to close the first-round playoff series in Houston.

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Bronny and Will have often been called lookalikes, and LeBron joined in the fun with his uproarious “That’s my fourth child” comment. Alongside Bronny James, the Lakers star and his wife, Savannah James, have two more children: Bryce and Zhuri James. Although fans on social media continue to compare them, Will Anderson Jr. doesn’t believe he looks like Bronny James, as he explained during an interview with Cayden Kubler.

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“I don’t look like him, though,” Anderson said before asking his publicist, who also agreed with the Texans star.

This on-court incident was captured by fans all over the internet and even shared by Anderson on his Instagram story.

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“A freaking legend,” is what the Texans player wrote on the story to express his love for James.

While fans continue to compare Bronny James and Will Anderson Jr. after LeBron James’ reaction, the King also took a moment to celebrate the Texans defensive end’s massive three-year, $150 million extension after the 2025 season. The deal includes $134 million in guaranteed money, making him the highest-paid non-quarterback.

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This extension comes after having 12 sacks (tied for eighth) and 20 tackles for loss (tied for fourth) last season. He also finished second in the Defensive Player of the Year award race behind Cleveland Browns star Myles Garrett, who broke the NFL record for most sacks in a single season with 23.

While sharing a moment with LeBron was special for Anderson, he also revealed what it was like to receive the contract extension from the Texans.

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Anderson shares the emotional moment when he was told about the contract extension

Since coach DeMeco Ryans’ arrival, the franchise has been a defensive powerhouse in the NFL, and Anderson has been his key piece in helping the Texans be good on that side of the floor.

This meant that extending his contract when the option became available was always going to be the priority for them. On getting the news about the extension, Anderson was emotional and revealed what it was like in a recent media interaction.

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“I literally just dropped to my knees – like, literally just dropped to my knees – and, like, total thanks, like tears,” said Anderson. “Then I had to get on the flight the same day, and I felt bad for the lady sitting beside me because she was probably so concerned about me because I was crying the whole flight. I was crying the whole flight.”

The Texans had an impressive regular season in 2025 and looked poised to make a deep playoff run. However, after winning the wildcard round, they fell short against the New England Patriots in the divisional playoffs.

With their key piece in Anderson back and rejuvenated after a massive contract extension, they will be hoping to make it past the divisional playoffs stage in 2026. Their QB C.J. Stroud has struggled in the postseason, but entering his 4th season, expectations will be that he improves and helps the Texans become a force to be reckoned with.