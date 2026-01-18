NFL Announces Punishment Against CJ Stroud’s Texans Hours Before Patriots Game

The Houston Texans are all fired up and ready to take on the Patriots at Gillette Stadium in the Divisional Round. However, their thrilling victory over the Steelers in the Wild Card game came at a steep price for one of CJ Stroud’s key teammates.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“Source: Texans’ LB Azeez Al-Shaair was fined $11,593 for a violation of the NFL uniform and equipment rules for wearing eye black that contained a personal message during last week’s Wild Card game,” NFL insider Adam Schefter reported.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Adam Schefter (@adamschefter) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

ADVERTISEMENT

Al-Shaair had smeared a black eye strip under his eyes with the words “Stop the gen*cide.” The linebacker has repeatedly spoken out and joined initiatives to raise awareness about the conflict.

This story is developing; stay tuned!