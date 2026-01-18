brand-logo
Latest
NFLNBACollege Football

More

Newsletters

Think Tank

AllLatestNewsletter HubES ThinkTankNFLGolfCollege FootballMLBCollege BasketballNBANASCARWNBATennisBoxingOlympicsUFCSwimmingTrack and FieldGymnasticsSoccer
Home/NFL

NFL Announces Punishment Against CJ Stroud’s Texans Hours Before Patriots Game

ByShubhi Rathore

Jan 18, 2026 | 11:29 AM EST

Link Copied!
Home/NFL

NFL Announces Punishment Against CJ Stroud’s Texans Hours Before Patriots Game

ByShubhi Rathore

Jan 18, 2026 | 11:29 AM EST

Link Copied!
feature-image

Imago

feature-image

Imago

The Houston Texans are all fired up and ready to take on the Patriots at Gillette Stadium in the Divisional Round. However, their thrilling victory over the Steelers in the Wild Card game came at a steep price for one of CJ Stroud’s key teammates.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“Source: Texans’ LB Azeez Al-Shaair was fined $11,593 for a violation of the NFL uniform and equipment rules for wearing eye black that contained a personal message during last week’s Wild Card game,” NFL insider Adam Schefter reported.

Expand Post

ADVERTISEMENT

Al-Shaair had smeared a black eye strip under his eyes with the words “Stop the gen*cide.” The linebacker has repeatedly spoken out and joined initiatives to raise awareness about the conflict.

This story is developing; stay tuned!

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

logo

EssentiallySports is the home for the underserved fan, delivering storytelling that goes beyond the headlines. As a media platform, we combine deep audience insights with cultural trends, to meet fandom where it lives and where it goes next. Founded in 2014, EssentiallySports now engages with an audience of over 30m+ American sports fan on its website and 1m+ readers on its newsletters daily.

Sports

Sports

Full Spectrum Services LLP © 2026 | All Rights Reserved