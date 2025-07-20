Texans’ Nico Collins Admits Sheltering Jim Harbaugh as Chargers HC Stuck by WR

Nico Collins didn’t just find his way to the NFL through talent alone—his path was shaped, molded, and fast-tracked by one of college football’s most unique recruiters: Jim Harbaugh. As the Houston Texans wideout recently reflected, the emotions tied to that journey still linger deeply.

“He coached us like an NFL team would and gave us advice,” Collins once said of his former Michigan head coach, who guided him from 2017 to 2020. Harbaugh’s guidance was foundational. But nothing quite compares to the surreal moment during Collins’ recruitment when the now-Chargers head coach literally camped out in his home.

Just before the Texans’ 2025 training camp, a throwback video of last year’s training camp featuring Collins surfaced online, and the internet had a field day. In it, Collins recounts how Jim Harbaugh didn’t just stop by to recruit—he stayed the night, crashing on the floor of Collins’ living room. “WILD: #Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh SLEPT ON NICO COLLINS’ LIVING ROOM FLOOR during his Michigan recruiting process,” read a tweet by @_MLFootball.

“He came into the city, man, with Coach Pep Hamilton, and he was there for the whole day,” Collins recalled in the video. “It was like 9 o’clock… Harbaugh, he’s locked in with me, man.” It wasn’t just a flyby visit. Harbaugh’s time with Collins and his family left a lasting impression. “He stood out to me in my whole recruiting process. Harbaugh has always been that guy for me.”

And the most Harbaugh moment of all? The fries. “I was eating my lunch… he sat down, grabbed a fry and said, ‘You sure look kind of good.’ I’m like, go ahead, just have it.” Collins laughed, still amused by the memory. That blend of offbeat charm and relentless commitment is classic Harbaugh—and it clearly worked.

Harbaugh’s influence on Collins didn’t end at recruitment. He brought in Pep Hamilton, then Michigan’s assistant HC and passing game coordinator, to help develop Collins’ route running and pro-readiness. The pair would later reunite when Hamilton joined the Texans’ staff—another sign of Harbaugh’s extended reach.

When the Texans selected Collins in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft, the WR didn’t hesitate to give credit where it was due. “Things like that got me ready for the NFL. He got me ready for life after football, too. Harbaugh did a lot for me and I’m thankful he was my coach. I’m blessed I played under him, for sure.”

But Collins didn’t just thank Harbaugh when things were good. He backed him when the coach faced serious doubt.

Nico Collins’ strong belief in Jim Harbaugh’s leadership

In 2020, Michigan stumbled to a 2-4 record during a pandemic-shortened season—Harbaugh’s worst campaign and his first losing record at the college level since 2008. Critics called for his job. Collins, unwavering in support, fired back. “If you think he’s not the right coach, you’re wrong. He’s a great coach. He’s a coach that played in the NFL, coached in the NFL, and knows exactly how to coach his players,” he said. “If you want a great team and a great coach, go to Michigan.”

Harbaugh eventually steered the Wolverines back to national prominence, and Collins never wavered in his belief. The faith wasn’t misplaced. After steady growth through his early years, Collins exploded in 2023, crossing 1,000 receiving yards for the first time. In 2024, he added a Pro Bowl nod and 29 catches for 411 yards and a touchdown, even in an injury-affected season.

The reward? A three-year, $72.75 million extension, with $52 million guaranteed, signed in May 2024. That deal not only signified Houston’s belief in his future—but validated the foundation laid in Ann Arbor.

Nico Collins’ journey has been anything but ordinary. And at the center of it all—through the recruiting quirks, the fry-stealing, and the tough love—stands Jim Harbaugh, the coach who believed in him before anyone else did.