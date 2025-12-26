Prayer Pours In From Nico Collins as Texans WR Mourns 12-Year-Old Fan’s Tragic Demise

Essentials Inside The Story Nico Collins emotionally reacts to death of 12-year-old superfan

Right before Christmas, the Texans’ latest win over the Raiders came as a tribute on a day that would have been a very special fan’s 13th birthday. 12-year-old Adrian Gonzalez was a massive fan of Nico Collins. After meeting with the young fan’s family before the Week 16 game, the wide receiver shared his experience and how the incident made him feel.

“It was real sad, man,” Nico Collins told KPRC 2’s Aaron Wilson on X. “My condolences to his family and loved ones. It means a lot that I was his favorite [player], and him being buried in my jersey. But it’s sad all around, For a young kid, him and his family, and loved ones, also. My prayers for him and his family forever.”

The wide receiver was deeply affected by the incident. 12-year-old Adrian was suffering from cerebral palsy. His last wish was to meet his favorite player and hero, Nico Collins. Gonzalez passed away in September, before getting his wish fulfilled. His family buried him with a Texans jersey.

The tragic incident went on to grab the attention of the Texans community. Mike Blansett, a popular Texans fan who goes by the name of “Red Bull” at the NRG Stadium, learned about the event and gifted his front row seats to the Gonzalez family. During the pregame routine before playing the Las Vegas Raiders, the Gonzalez family was invited by the Texans onto the field. They met and interacted with Collins, as per KPRC 2’s Greg Goulding.

Adrian didn’t just battle cerebral palsy. He also struggled with epilepsy and chronic lung conditions. The child passed away on September 12. The young Texans super fan never attended a game in person, but was buried in Nico Collins’ No. 12 jersey.

Nico Collins has been a central figure in Houston’s offense throughout the 2025 season, crossing the 1,000-yard mark with six touchdowns as the Texans pushed toward postseason contention. In the win over the Raiders on December 22, Collins finished with four receptions for 59 yards, contributing steadily as Houston secured its 10th win of the year. Despite reaching double-digit victories, the Texans still entered the final stretch without a playoff berth clinched, keeping the stakes firmly on the field.

While they do have double-figure wins, the Texans have yet to clinch a playoff spot.

The Houston Texans need to avoid defeat to confirm a playoff spot

The Houston Texans survived a 23-21 scare against the Raiders, boosting their playoff odds to 99%. A win or tie over the Chargers in Week 17 would lock up a Wild Card spot, and with two games remaining, Houston controls its destiny while shaping potential postseason matchups. Even with a narrow escape, the Texans showed enough grit to stay firmly in the hunt.

Houston will face the 11-4 Los Angeles Chargers in Week 17. The Chargers have qualified, and they could hope to get the top seed to smooth out their path in the postseason. An on-the-road game definitely won’t be a cakewalk for the Texans. However, avoiding a loss would help them relax before their final home game.

Following the Christmas weekend, they will face the Indianapolis Colts during the first weekend of 2026. While the Colts are on a downward spiral, with a fourth QB for the season, they still have a slim chance of qualification. Among other fixtures to go their way, they certainly need two consecutive wins from here onwards. With playoff chances firmly in sight, the Texans will be busy during the holiday season.