The Ho͏usto͏n͏ ͏Texans secured͏ Kyonte Hamilt͏on two months ag͏o ͏with a solid f͏our-year͏ deal w͏orth $4.81 mill͏ion. T͏he sev͏enth-rou͏nd pick͏ from ͏Rut͏g͏er͏s l͏o͏oked like a s͏tea͏l fo͏r their defensiv͏e line dep͏th. H͏amilton’͏s contract includes a $138,328 sig͏n͏ing bonus, with escalating ͏base salarie͏s of $840͏,000, $1.058͏ ͏million, $͏1.͏277 million, ͏and $1.495 million t͏hroug͏h 2028. The S͏carlet ͏Kni͏ghts ͏v͏ete͏ran brou͏ght ͏im͏pressive creden͏tials to Ho͏uston. He play͏ed 51 games o͏ver͏ four years͏ in Pisc͏ataway since 2021, proving his durabilit͏y and consistency. ͏

His senior season͏ was his breakout year, tyin͏g f͏or th͏e tea͏m͏ le͏ad wit͏h͏ four sac͏ks and fi͏ve tac͏kles for los͏s while rack͏ing͏ up 36 to͏ta͏l tackles. T͏hose numbers made ͏him ͏an att͏ract͏ive l͏a͏t͏e͏-rou͏nd target for the Texans’͏ front ͏office.͏ ͏Kyonte H͏amilton s͏eemed͏ de͏st͏ined for ͏a sm͏ooth transition to professional ͏fo͏otball. His college prod͏uction ͏and work ͏ethic suggested he could develop into valuable depth for Houston’s defensive line rotation.͏ But now he faces a completely different kind of press͏ure.

Rutgers coach Greg Schiano couldn’t stop raving about his former defensive tackle. “He’s an NFL player,” Schiano told reporters at the Scarlet Knights’ Pro Day. “He’s strong, tough and durable, intelligent. A better person than he is a football player.” That glowing endorsement came after Hamilton earned honorable mention All-Big Ten recognition in 2024. Hamilton made serious strides during his final college season. His hand usage became more precise, allowing him to deconstruct pass sets and create consistent pressure. The developmental defender showed flashes of NFL potential throughout his senior campaign. But now he faces his toughest challenge yet—making the Houston Texans roster.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The pressure is real, according to Houston football analyst Cody Stoos. This Sunday, Stoos shared on YT, “Hamilton has some impressive stuff to draft process and background is really good.” His wrestling background particularly caught coaches’ attention. Offensive and defensive line coaches absolutely love wrestlers because they understand leverage and balance better than most players. But Stoos delivered some sobering reality. “He got a long uphill battle and Texans are no stranger to getting rid of a round defensive tackle,” he explained. The franchise has a history of cutting late-round picks who can’t contribute immediately.

AD

Hamilton’s athletic foundation runs deep. At Georgetown Prep, he dominated both football and wrestling before COVID-19 canceled his senior season. The Little Hoyas went 8-2 and captured an Interstate Athletic Conference title during his junior year. His wrestling credentials were even more impressive—three IAC titles, two consecutive NHSCA championships, and 2020 Metropolitan Wrestler of the Year honors from The Washington Post.

Hamilton possesses enough functional athleticism to carve out a defensive rotation role. His wrestling background gives him natural hand-fighting skills and body control. The question remains whether he can translate that foundation into consistent NFL production before the Texans lose patience.

Houston’s bold move creates chaos across the league

Nick Caserio turned the NFL draft world upside down with one signature. The Houston Texans’ general manager handed rookie second-round pick Jayden Higgins a four-year, $11.7 million contract that looks normal on paper. But there’s a massive twist—it’s fully guaranteed. This isn’t just about money. Caserio made Higgins the first second-round pick ever to receive complete financial protection in the NFL. The former Iowa State Cyclones star now has security that 30 other second-rounders are desperately fighting for. The ripple effects hit immediately.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Among second-round picks this year, only linebacker Carson Schwesinger, selected 33rd overall, right before Higgins, has also signed his rookie deal. A similar fully-guaranteed payout. That leaves 30 of 32 second-round picks sitting out training camp, with agents demanding the same guaranteed treatment. Los Angeles Chargers prospect Tre Harris is already holding out, refusing to accept anything less than what Higgins received. Other second-rounders are likely preparing similar strategies as training camps begin across the league.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

9News’ Mike Florio captured the chaos perfectly on July 13: “These days, signing bonuses and salaries for rookie draft picks are slotted according to their overall selection number. That guaranteed portion is now in dispute not only for Harvey but for all second-round picks in the most recent NFL Draft. Credit, or blame, the Houston Texans.” He added, “That precedent bulged the eyes and raised the eyebrows of agents representing the other second-round draft picks.”

Caserio thought he was simply taking care of his player, but he accidentally started a revolution. The Texans may have their guy locked up, but they’ve created a league-wide standoff that won’t end quietly.