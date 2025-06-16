Texans Prez Announces Strong Stance Against NRG Stadium With $1.4B Decision Keeping CJ Stroud & Co. On Hook

For more than two decades, the Houston Texans have called NRG Stadium their home. Ever since that first preseason match back in 2002, this is where the Texans have trained, played, and made all the decisions. With both their HQ and training facility within the stadium, the Texans were just one of four franchises to have this. While the setup comes with considerable perks, like being inches away from the field on game days, there’s also been a fair share of headaches. And team president Mike Tomon has been gearing up to shake those off for a while now.

The NRG Stadium, an architectural marvel courtesy of HOK, was the first of its kind. With a retractable roof, the design set it apart right from the start. But it wasn’t just a place for football. Under Harris County’s ownership, the events here were quite diverse. From rodeos to concerts to monster truck rallies and conventions. The result was that the Texans often had to plan their moves according to the other bookings. With more than two decades of shuffling practices, rescheduling meetings, and sometimes even relocating operations off-site, it was high time for a change. And for the Houston Texans, it looks like the winds of change are finally blowing fast.

As Houston Texans’ president Mike Tomon confirmed recently, a shift is coming soon. The goal? To have a place that the Texans can call their own. As Tomon put it, “We’ve had a number of suitors proactively reach out to us on different options that were really focused on us moving headquarters and training facility to their respective spaces. They’ve gotten mature enough that it has become apparent to us that we need to get prepared to take advantage of something this significant.” While Tomon didn’t share the details of who the “suitors” were, Harris County, for one, is determined to keep the Texans in their county. Whether the Texans remain there, or move elsewhere to build a new legacy, a decision will be coming soon.

While there isn’t an exact timeline on when the move would happen, Mike Tomon is positive it’s on the way. As Tomon said, “I don’t have an exact timeline. Is that 30 days? Is it six months? But what I would share is the conversations we’re having and the opportunities in front of us are at a level where we know we need to get prepared.” The mission for Tomon is simple. To create something “world-class,” rivaling the Star for the Cowboys. The Texans see this as an opportunity to build something special. Imagine a state-of-the-art practice facility. Complete with cutting-edge training rooms, recovery centers, and meeting spaces tailored to the team’s specific needs. But the vision doesn’t stop there. Team executives are also dreaming big about creating an entertainment district. A hub where fans can gather, shop, dine, and celebrate all things Texans, even when it’s not game day.

A decision may be in the works, and a confirmation is still pending from the front office. And even when the confirmation comes, it will be a while before the facility is fully operational. So, for now, the Texans’ QB CJ Stroud remains with the franchise’s roots dating back to 2002. But, as they continue their operations out of NRG Park, a significant bill is looming that needs to be paid soon.

Houston Texans’ $1.4 billion impending expense

While the front office looks towards a future that possibly takes them away from NRG Stadium, this season will have them playing out of Harris County. But as per recent reports, there are a lot of repairs to be done. The estimated cost for repairs and maintenance over the next 30 years is approximately $1.4 billion. While the building is currently safe and operational, Mike Wooley, a partner from Venue Solutions Group, believes NRG Stadium is “at or slightly below average compared to similar-aged facilities.”

For Mike Tomon and the Texans’ front office, the renovations are a necessity. The list of repairs for NRG Stadium was also among the reasons the Texans started looking for a new facility. But at the same time, they are also advocating for the repairs. As team owner Cal McNair had written recently, “We support a renovation of NRG Stadium and are committed to exploring all potential solutions to ensure long-term success.” From architectural repairs to roofs, and mechanical, electrical, plumbing, and fire repair and maintenance, the list is quite long. Whether the renovations get underway before the Texans announce their new facility still remains to be seen.

While the team strives to build a new identity for itself with a sparkling new HQ it is also focused on the present. With nothing set in stone yet, the Texans will continue to focus on the needs of NRG Stadium for now. And the lookout for a place they can truly call their own will continue harder than ever as well. Where will the Texans make their new base? Let us know your thoughts.