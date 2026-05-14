“Traveling Circus”: Texans Legend JJ Watt Calls Out International Games Slate; NFL Player & Fans Rally Behind Him

Cincinnati Bengals star Joe Burrow finally got his long-awaited wish granted this year. The quarterback is going to play his first international game ever, after being infamously disappointed at not having been able to last year. It’s going to be a jam-packed schedule with a lineup that’s catching a lot of attention. But Houston Texans icon JJ Watt is not very happy with the schedule drop.

“International game slate is nearing the realm of traveling circus as opposed occasional showcase,” Watt posted on X.

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It began with one international game in 2007, across the pond. But in 2026, for the first time in league history, nine games will be played all around the world, making this a true world tour. This is the first time that the NFL is heading to Paris and Australia, too. All of this is because the NFL wants to spread the joy of football worldwide and transform it into a global spectacle.

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This year, the matchups will take place in Australia and Brazil, along with Spain, France, Germany, and Mexico. London remains a cornerstone of this plan, as the city will host three weeks of games in October. The NFL is also officially making South America a permanent fixture on the calendar, as it heads back to Brazil for the third year in a row. A high-profile Ravens-Cowboys matchup will be played here. But there’s than meets the eye.

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The NFL won’t be stopping at just nine games. League Commissioner Roger Goodell has expressed a desire for the number to be bumped up to 16 international games. That would only be possible if the current league schedule moves to an 18-game season for each team. It’s a sharp jump from the current maximum limit of 10 international games, according to the NFL Players Association. But the international market seems to have been successfully tapped into by the league, and they want to get more out of it.

Foreign audiences get a taste of a sport that is a key part of American culture. The NFL also arrives at this schedule with a lot of thought: teams that can draw out the biggest crowds are the usual frontrunners to be featured on the schedule. And they’re getting good returns on it as well: the San Francisco 49ers vs. Los Angeles Rams game in Melbourne has nearly sold out. The same is the case for the Bengals vs. Falcons game in Madrid, Spain. Goodell is living up to a big claim he made last year.

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“We are serious about being a global sport,” he said.

However, many want the game to stay the way it has been for all these years.

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Ravens Athlete and Fans Don’t Look Too Excited in JJ Watt’s Comment Section

The reaction to the league’s latest travel plans did not just irk JJ Watt. It didn’t take long for certain athletes and fans to share their displeasure with the schedule. Among the most vocal was Ravens linebacker Kyle Van Noy.

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“It’s all they care about in my opinion because it’s the biggest growth which means money,” Noy commented on JJ Watt’s post. “YouTube, Amazon, and all the streaming services are global. They going for it all JJ! Will be interesting seeing the game in the future, where I’m sure teams will play multiple games overseas.”

Watt’s comment section quickly turned into a sounding board for frustrated fans as well. The vibe among fans was less about global excitement, but more about logistical exhaustion.

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“Money. The answer is more money,” one fan wrote while expressing annoyance. “…these greedy owners won’t give the players grass fields even tho 92% of them want it, but international games and a possible 18 game schedule? Sign those greedy ba****ds up.”

Team owners have not shown the same zeal in listening to the players’ demands about getting a natural grass field instead of the artificial ones. The demand for it has grown even more with the soon-to-begin FIFA World Cup as well. But there seems to be more work done on trying to get an international game rather than addressing these needs.

“An east coast team flying over to London is one thing, but sending teams to Australia to play on a cricket patch doesn’t seem to prioritize players’ health and safety,” a concerned fan wrote.

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Playing a game outside of the US is more than just the allure. Players have to adjust to a new routine and time zone. And if not done properly, there might be repercussions. The Rams arrived in London for their international game last year only 30 hours before it began. Imagine the trouble the team would have to take to make their trip to Australia, where they play next year.

“Australia, is the flag atop the circus tent,” another fan wrote. “49ers traveling a reported 38k in air miles this season is mad.”

“They don’t care about Americans who built this game obviously enough to cut back on games,” another agitated fan wrote. “No they add them! 9:30 am starts. Everything about it is ridiculous.”

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The debate does come down to this very important question: What about the most loyal fans of this game, who remain home in America? They have to take the pains of waking up that early to watch Burrow take on the Falcons. He might be very happy at getting to be able to pack his bags for the trip, but fans will be disgruntled.