Texans Rookie Suffers Life Threatening Encounter Before Wildcard Game vs Steelers

Houston Texans safety Jaylen Reed dealt with a terrifying moment away from NRG Stadium just days before they welcomed the Pittsburgh Steelers in the Wild Card game. Still, the rookie made it back from a multi-week injury absence and suited up for the win. Now, days later, the details behind the terrifying incident have surfaced.

The incident unfolded at Reed’s home on Jan. 4, when Montreal Dwayne Frye, 20, and two masked suspects reportedly confronted him with a g-n. They demanded everything inside the house. However, instead of lingering, they took Reed’s SUV and fled, leaving behind a shaken player and a much larger investigation.

Shortly after, Houston Police found the stolen SUV and pursued it towards Greenspoint. Eventually, the pursuit ended in a crash. Frye was alone inside the vehicle when officers moved in and took him into custody. During the chase, two HPD vehicles also crashed, and a small fire broke out, but thankfully, no officers suffered serious injuries.

Frye is now facing two felony charges: unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and evading arrest. He remains in the Harris County Jail on a $500,000 bond.

Furthermore, he appeared in court on Friday, January 9, when prosecutors asked to reschedule. He is scheduled to appear in court in February.

The fact that Frye was on probation at the time of the alleged carjacking added to the seriousness. According to documents, Reed was targeted because he is a known public figure in the community. The case is still very much alive as Houston police keep looking for the other two suspects.

The robbery happened while Reed was on injured reserve, recovering from surgery to fix a damaged metal plate in his forearm from a prior incident. Then, during the Wild Card win over the Steelers at Acrisure Stadium, he briefly exited in the first quarter with another scare.

The broadcast showed Jaylen Reed riding a bike between defensive series before he returned on the next possession. That injury first appeared during his Week 13 start against the Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium. Even better for the Texans faithful, Reed practiced fully on Wednesday despite what the team labeled a knee injury, showing a promising sign as the Texans gear up for their upcoming divisional round against the Patriots.

Looking back at the Wild Card game between the Texans and the Steelers

The Texans and the Steelers locked into a slow, defensive chess match that kept both fan bases tensed. For a long stretch, the game stayed tight, a 7-6 scrap that fit the Steel City mood inside Acrisure Stadium. Then, everything changed in the fourth quarter when Houston’s defense became aggressive, causing errors and scoring 23 points. A single interception in the closing moments sealed the deal, crushing the hopes of Steelers fans while allowing Texans fans to erupt in joy.

For the Texans, this win was about more than just staying in the game. It marked a franchise moment that had been missing for decades. After 24 years of waiting, Houston finally grabbed its first road playoff victory. That hurdle mattered. It erased a narrative that followed the team for years and replaced it with belief.

The loss was a tough pill to swallow for the Steelers. This defeat ended two significant streaks in a single evening. It was their first loss on Monday Night Football since 1992, bringing a remarkable 34-year era of excellence under the lights to a close, while losing at home only deepened the disappointment.

The Texans will face the Patriots in the NFL divisional round, while the Steelers will focus on rebuilding.